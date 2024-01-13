en English
Australia

Shanina Shaik Steps Out in Style and Ventures into Beauty Entrepreneurship

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:46 pm EST
Shanina Shaik Steps Out in Style and Ventures into Beauty Entrepreneurship

Turning heads in West Hollywood, Australian model and former Victoria’s Secret angel, Shanina Shaik, was noticed exiting The Fleur Room, a frequented celebrity spot. The object of attention that night was Shaik’s choice of attire – an arresting black-and-white checked coat that cascaded down below her knees, coordinated with a sleek black top and pointy-toed boots. Her blonde friend, dressed in similar black hues, was seen alongside.

Shaik’s Night Out

Garnering attention with her fashion sense, Shaik also shared a monochrome snapshot on her Instagram Stories. The candid shot captured her and her friend, engrossed in a moment of selfie-clicking on a stairway, encapsulating the essence of their night out.

From Runways to Entrepreneurship

Beyond strutting down the runway, Shaik has forayed into the realm of entrepreneurship. She recently launched her very own beauty line named ‘Sala’, in a joint venture with Korean incubator Beaubble. The name ‘Sala’ translates to ‘island’ in Lithuanian, and the brand’s debut introduced a mascara product aptly named ‘SalaNostalgic Nineties’.

Inspiration Behind ‘Sala’

Shaik’s decision to delve into the beauty industry was shaped by her experiences in the modeling world and her profound passion for beauty and skincare. The vision for her brand is to imbibe a sense of self-care and foster positive energy, mirroring the tranquility Shaik experiences when she’s at the beach. With her beauty line, she aims to share this sense of calm and wellness with her clientele.

Australia Fashion
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

