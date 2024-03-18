Shane Watson Declines PCB Head Coach Offer Amid IPL Commitments, Leaked Salary Controversy

Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) quest for a foreign head coach faces setbacks as Shane Watson and Darren Sammy withdraw from consideration. Watson, initially interested, retracts after salary discussions leak, prioritizing IPL commentary role and family time. Sammy, committed to West Indies white-ball team, also declines PCB's offer.

Leaked Discussions Sour Deal

Watson's dialogue with PCB in Karachi, amidst the Pakistan Super League (PSL), saw an agreement on terms, contingent on certain conditions. However, the leak of financial details in Pakistani media and social platforms left Watson displeased, leading to his withdrawal despite PCB's willingness to meet his financial expectations. Reports suggest the offered salary was around US$2 million annually.

Beyond the leak, Watson's commitments as an IPL commentator and his involvement in a major USA league, coupled with his desire to spend more time with his family in Sydney, influenced his decision to step back from the PCB offer. This development forces PCB to consider interim coaching arrangements, with a local coaching team likely to lead the upcoming training camp and T20 series against New Zealand.

Search for a Long-Term Coach Continues

With Watson and Sammy out of the picture, PCB's search for a foreign head coach continues. The board may resort to interim local coaching solutions, with former Pakistan captains being considered. This news highlights the challenges PCB faces in attracting foreign coaching talent amid internal leaks and competing professional commitments.

This setback for PCB underscores the intricate balance between personal commitments and professional opportunities in the world of cricket coaching, as well as the potential implications of information leaks on professional negotiations.