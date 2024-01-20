Shane Lowe Exits Mix 102.3 FM Amid Struggling Ratings

The airwaves of Adelaide's Mix 102.3 FM will no longer echo with the voice of Shane Lowe. The erstwhile breakfast radio host revealed on Facebook that upon his return from the Christmas break, he found his role at the station had evaporated. Without any prior indication, Lowe was informed that he would no longer be part of the 'Max & Ali' breakfast show, and his association with the station had ceased altogether.

Unexpected Exit

Lowe’s sudden exit caught many by surprise. Although the station, ARN, expressed its gratitude for his contributions and wished him well, it refrained from making an official announcement regarding the change. The silence around Lowe's departure has added to the unexpectedness of the situation and left many fans and followers in a state of surprise and confusion.

Struggling Ratings

Prior to this development, Lowe was a key figure in 'The Ali Clarke Breakfast Show,' featuring Ali Clarke and Max Burford, alongside Eddie Bannon and himself. However, the show had been grappling with declining popularity. The last radio ratings survey of 2023 saw the show languishing in fourth place. The newly rebranded 'Max & Ali' show will now forge ahead without Lowe's presence.

Competitive Landscape

The ratings data revealed that Triple M's breakfast team was at the helm, while Mix 102.3 FM's erstwhile team, including Lowe, could only muster a 10.1% audience share. Lowe's departure from Mix 102.3 FM marks a significant shift in the station's strategy, possibly driven by the need to boost ratings and regain lost ground in the competitive radio landscape.