Seymour Racecourse Submerged: Second Flood in 15 Months Threatens Local Icon

In a town accustomed to the rhythm of hoofbeats on turf, Seymour is now echoing with the sound of relentless rainfall and the ominous rush of water. The Seymour Racecourse, an emblem of local pride and sporting spirit, is submerged for the second time in 15 months. The Goulburn River and nearby creeks, bloated with unyielding precipitation, have spilled beyond their confines, threatening homes, businesses, and the iconic racecourse with severe flooding.

The High Stakes of Climate Havoc

The previous deluge in 2022, a stark reminder of the escalating climate crisis, inflicted significant damage on the track and surrounding areas. The Seymour Racing Club (SRC) had to shoulder a hefty repair cost of $130,000. But the aftermath wasn’t just financial. The floodwaters introduced a pernicious disease to the racecourse’s grass, leading to the postponement of the first four meetings of 2023 for treatment. The specter of that calamity looms large as the town grapples with the current flooding.

Racecourse Under Siege

This time, the water levels have risen above knee height in some sections, sparing none of the four tracks – the synthetic and sand ones included. SRC chief executive Chris Martin reported the disturbing scenario. Yet, amidst the tumult, he also noted a small silver lining. The club had planned a renovation, which meant no meetings were scheduled until April 19th. Hence, the immediate impact on events is mitigated. But with the tracks under water and facilities awash, the extent of the damage and the associated costs remain an ominous question mark.

Waiting For The Waters To Recede

Now, the town waits with bated breath for the water to recede. Only then will SRC’s track manager, Brett Thompson, be able to assess the situation and evaluate the damage. As the rain continues to pour down on the beleaguered town and its inundated racecourse, the stakes remain high. The aftermath of this flooding might reshape the future of Seymour Racecourse and its cherished horse racing tradition. For now, all eyes are on the rising Goulburn River, and prayers are for the rain to cease and the waters to recede.