en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Seymour Racecourse Submerged: Second Flood in 15 Months Threatens Local Icon

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:09 am EST
Seymour Racecourse Submerged: Second Flood in 15 Months Threatens Local Icon

In a town accustomed to the rhythm of hoofbeats on turf, Seymour is now echoing with the sound of relentless rainfall and the ominous rush of water. The Seymour Racecourse, an emblem of local pride and sporting spirit, is submerged for the second time in 15 months. The Goulburn River and nearby creeks, bloated with unyielding precipitation, have spilled beyond their confines, threatening homes, businesses, and the iconic racecourse with severe flooding.

The High Stakes of Climate Havoc

The previous deluge in 2022, a stark reminder of the escalating climate crisis, inflicted significant damage on the track and surrounding areas. The Seymour Racing Club (SRC) had to shoulder a hefty repair cost of $130,000. But the aftermath wasn’t just financial. The floodwaters introduced a pernicious disease to the racecourse’s grass, leading to the postponement of the first four meetings of 2023 for treatment. The specter of that calamity looms large as the town grapples with the current flooding.

Racecourse Under Siege

This time, the water levels have risen above knee height in some sections, sparing none of the four tracks – the synthetic and sand ones included. SRC chief executive Chris Martin reported the disturbing scenario. Yet, amidst the tumult, he also noted a small silver lining. The club had planned a renovation, which meant no meetings were scheduled until April 19th. Hence, the immediate impact on events is mitigated. But with the tracks under water and facilities awash, the extent of the damage and the associated costs remain an ominous question mark.

Waiting For The Waters To Recede

Now, the town waits with bated breath for the water to recede. Only then will SRC’s track manager, Brett Thompson, be able to assess the situation and evaluate the damage. As the rain continues to pour down on the beleaguered town and its inundated racecourse, the stakes remain high. The aftermath of this flooding might reshape the future of Seymour Racecourse and its cherished horse racing tradition. For now, all eyes are on the rising Goulburn River, and prayers are for the rain to cease and the waters to recede.

0
Australia Disaster Weather
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
14 mins ago
East Gippsland Shire Council Leads Recovery Efforts Post Boxing Day Storm
The Buchan community in East Gippsland convened for a Boxing Day Storm recovery update meeting on January 8, spearheaded by the East Gippsland Shire Council in conjunction with the Buchan, Gelantipy & Districts Renewal Association. The meeting was designed to shed light on the ongoing response and recovery efforts subsequent to the storm damage, primarily
East Gippsland Shire Council Leads Recovery Efforts Post Boxing Day Storm
Rain Check: Australian Open Qualifiers Disrupted, Players Remain Determined
19 mins ago
Rain Check: Australian Open Qualifiers Disrupted, Players Remain Determined
2024: The Year of Global Democratic Tests
22 mins ago
2024: The Year of Global Democratic Tests
Australia Battles Unprecedented Flood Crisis: Human Consequences and Recovery Efforts
14 mins ago
Australia Battles Unprecedented Flood Crisis: Human Consequences and Recovery Efforts
Perth's Kings Park Loses Iconic Trees to Invasive Beetle Infestation
16 mins ago
Perth's Kings Park Loses Iconic Trees to Invasive Beetle Infestation
Search for Evonne Bond Suspended, Police Seek Public Help
17 mins ago
Search for Evonne Bond Suspended, Police Seek Public Help
Latest Headlines
World News
Mike Pence Calls for New Leadership, Distances Himself from Trump
1 min
Mike Pence Calls for New Leadership, Distances Himself from Trump
Sherrone Moore: From Oklahoma Sooners Player to Potential Head Coach
1 min
Sherrone Moore: From Oklahoma Sooners Player to Potential Head Coach
Carling All-Star XI Triumphs Over Stellenbosch FC: Spotlight on Rising Star Mfundo Vilakazi
2 mins
Carling All-Star XI Triumphs Over Stellenbosch FC: Spotlight on Rising Star Mfundo Vilakazi
Teen Pilot Holly Rowley-White Achieves Solo Flight Milestone, Eyes Global Record
2 mins
Teen Pilot Holly Rowley-White Achieves Solo Flight Milestone, Eyes Global Record
Springboks Vice-Captain Bongi Mbonambi Turns 33 Amidst Recovery from Injury
5 mins
Springboks Vice-Captain Bongi Mbonambi Turns 33 Amidst Recovery from Injury
Ireland to Regulate Use of Defence Forces Term 'Óglaigh na hÉireann' with New Legislation
8 mins
Ireland to Regulate Use of Defence Forces Term 'Óglaigh na hÉireann' with New Legislation
Alabama and Mississippi Teams Shine at Ice Breaker Challenge
9 mins
Alabama and Mississippi Teams Shine at Ice Breaker Challenge
MLA Reddy Stresses on Free Healthcare, Environmental Standards, and Urban Development
10 mins
MLA Reddy Stresses on Free Healthcare, Environmental Standards, and Urban Development
Islanders' Discontent Over Officiating in Defeat to Golden Knights
10 mins
Islanders' Discontent Over Officiating in Defeat to Golden Knights
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
45 mins
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
2 hours
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
4 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
4 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
4 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
4 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
7 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
8 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
8 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app