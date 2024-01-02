Severe Weather Warning for Southeast Queensland

Queensland’s southeastern corner is bracing for a deluge as the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) issues a severe weather warning for heavy to locally intense rainfall. The warning, which carries a risk of flash flooding, is primarily focused on areas north of Brisbane, including the Sunshine Coast region. The adverse weather conditions pose potential risks to both residents and travelers in the region.

Imminent Weather Disruptions

As per the warning, areas in Southeast Queensland (SEQld) could witness up to 200mm of rain within a span of three hours. Some regions might even receive a staggering 500mm in 24 hours. The forecasted rain, thunderstorms, and large hail are expected to cause significant flooding, making it crucial for residents to stay off roads and avoid low-lying areas.

Flood Watches and Power Outages

The severity of the weather conditions has led to the issuance of flood watches for major rivers. Many dams in the region are spilling excess water, leaving residents downstream potentially at risk. The State Emergency Service has already received over 4,000 calls for help since Christmas. As a result of the tumultuous weather, hundreds of people have been evacuated from campgrounds, and about 16,000 people are currently without power across the Gold Coast, Logan, and Scenic Rim.

Diminishing Threats

In a slight silver lining, the risk of such severe weather has subsided for the Gold Coast and Scenic Rim regions. Even though some areas may still experience isolated showers and thunderstorms, the threat of heavy rainfall has significantly diminished.