Severe Weather Strikes Northern New South Wales: Flash Floods and Rising Rivers Pose Threat

Extreme weather conditions have swept across Northern New South Wales, resulting in severe flash floods and rivers surpassing their banks, following a period of heavy rainfall. The State Emergency Service (SES) has issued warnings and is urging motorists to exercise extreme caution, especially following an incident where a car was seen towing a trailer through floodwaters moments before a bridge was swept away. The driver had a close brush with catastrophe as the bridge collapsed just seconds after she crossed it.

Hidden Dangers in Floodwaters

SES officials have reiterated the importance of avoiding driving through flooded areas. The seemingly benign waters can conceal serious threats, such as compromised road integrity, that can lead to disastrous consequences. Despite the weather system showing signs of calming down, some rivers in the region continue to rise, thereby presenting an ongoing risk.

Emergency Services in Action

The SES has been actively engaged in flood rescue operations, conducting 28 rescues and fielding 360 calls for assistance. The town of Tyaglum has been rendered inaccessible due to damage to access roads from previous floods. Although minor flood warnings persist for the Richmond, Paroo, and Tweed Rivers, the town of Lismore is no longer expected to encounter minor flooding.

Precautionary Measures and Forecasts

In light of the current conditions, as a precautionary measure, levy gates on the Tweed River at Murwillumbah have been closed to protect the central business district. The Bureau of Meteorology predicts more rainfall and potential thunderstorms in the days ahead, potentially exacerbating the flooding situation. The community, including local dairy farmers, is grappling with the physical and emotional toll of repeated flooding events, particularly during a time that is typically marked by new year celebrations.