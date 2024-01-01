Severe Weather Assaults Australia’s Gold Coast: A Chronicle of Flooding and Power Outages

In the wake of another severe weather incident, Australia’s Gold Coast region faces substantial challenges. The southeast Queensland and northern NSW areas have been hit by heavy rain, thunderstorms, and large hail, triggering concerns of significant flooding. As the region braces for up to 200 millimetres of rain in a mere three hours on Tuesday, severe weather warnings have been put into place, and flood watches have been issued for major rivers.

Impact & Response

As the dams begin to spill excess water due to the torrential downpour, residents are being advised to stay off the roads and avoid low-lying areas. With about 40 roads closed due to rising floodwater, hundreds of people were evacuated from campgrounds in the Gold Coast hinterland. Power cuts have affected around 16,000 people across the Gold Coast, Logan, and Scenic Rim.

State Emergency Services & BOM Warnings

The State Emergency Service (SES) has received over 4,000 calls for help since Christmas, indicating the scale of the disaster. The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has also issued a severe weather warning for parts of the Wide Bay, Burnett, and Southeast Coast areas. Although a severe thunderstorm warning for the Gold Coast has been cancelled, the threat of isolated heavy rainfall remains. On New Year’s Day, large parts of Queensland’s south-east remain on alert for heavy rain from a slow-moving thunderstorm.

Flood Warnings & Power Outages

Flood warnings have been issued for the Nerang and Coomera Rivers, with signs of rising levels also seen around the Mudgeeraba, Tallebudgera and Currumbin Creeks. Thousands of homes are still without power from the Christmas Day storms, and many have been warned they could be in the dark for several more days as poor weather continues to hamper restoration efforts. Nikki Boyd, the Emergency Management Minister, stated that the SES has received over 4,000 calls for help, with 460 of those occurring in the past 24 hours.