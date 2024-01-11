en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Severe Weather Alert: Cyclone and Monsoon Threaten Australia’s Northern Regions

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:38 pm EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 4:07 pm EST
Severe Weather Alert: Cyclone and Monsoon Threaten Australia’s Northern Regions

Far North Queensland and the Northern Territory, two of Australia’s northern regions, are gearing up for severe weather events. A potential cyclone and a powerful monsoon are on the horizon, threatening to bring significant rainfall, strong winds, and potential destruction to these areas.

The Gathering Storm

Meteorologists are closely monitoring three tropical lows hovering above the northern tropics. These weather systems could potentially trigger the development of a tropical cyclone later in the week. Additionally, a monsoon trough is forming off the Gulf of Carpentaria, setting the stage for further heavy rainfall and potential flooding in the region.

Communities in Far North Queensland are bracing for the possibility of more wild weather. This comes hot on the heels of ex-Tropical Cyclone Jasper, which caused record flooding in the area just weeks ago. The impending weather conditions have sparked fears of landslides and road collapses, further straining the region’s recovery efforts.

Response and Recovery

In the wake of Tropical Cyclone Jasper, a recovery effort is already underway, bolstered by the Australian Defence Force and a $24 million recovery package aimed at supporting tourism and clean-up efforts. As the new weather threats loom, the importance of this support, along with the resilience of the local communities, is underscored.

These weather events serve as potent reminders of the dynamic and sometimes volatile climate that characterizes Australia’s tropical north. As the situation unfolds, residents and visitors are urged to stay informed and follow the directives of weather and emergency services to ensure their safety.

0
Australia Safety Weather
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
9 mins ago
Australian Open 2024: Day One Unfolds with Thrills and Players' Perspectives
The curtains have officially risen on the 112th edition of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park, marking a new chapter in sports history. For the first time in the modern era, this grand slam tennis tournament has extended to a 15-day event, commencing on a Sunday. Day One: Excitement and Anticipation Day one kicked off
Australian Open 2024: Day One Unfolds with Thrills and Players' Perspectives
Fundraising Screening of 'Force of Nature' to Benefit Victorian Emergency Services
24 mins ago
Fundraising Screening of 'Force of Nature' to Benefit Victorian Emergency Services
Pacific Avenue Unveils Deluxe Edition of 'Flowers' and Behind-the-Scenes Documentary
24 mins ago
Pacific Avenue Unveils Deluxe Edition of 'Flowers' and Behind-the-Scenes Documentary
Australian Open 2024: A Stage for Champions and Rising Stars
11 mins ago
Australian Open 2024: A Stage for Champions and Rising Stars
Man Survives Near-Fatal Car Fire on Queensland's Bruce Highway
23 mins ago
Man Survives Near-Fatal Car Fire on Queensland's Bruce Highway
Rakhimova and Fernandez Triumph in Australian Open First Round
23 mins ago
Rakhimova and Fernandez Triumph in Australian Open First Round
Latest Headlines
World News
Florida Governor DeSantis Criticizes Senate Republicans Over Border Agreement
2 mins
Florida Governor DeSantis Criticizes Senate Republicans Over Border Agreement
UTC Women's Basketball Team Clinches Decisive Victory Over Samford
4 mins
UTC Women's Basketball Team Clinches Decisive Victory Over Samford
Union Minister Rajnath Singh Unveils 'Tryst with Ayodhya', Highlights Unity and End of Appeasement Politics
4 mins
Union Minister Rajnath Singh Unveils 'Tryst with Ayodhya', Highlights Unity and End of Appeasement Politics
Bombay Jayashri: A Tale of Resilience and Gratitude Post-Brain Haemorrhage
4 mins
Bombay Jayashri: A Tale of Resilience and Gratitude Post-Brain Haemorrhage
Yuvraj Singh Unveils Cricket Development Centre, Hints at Future in Coaching
5 mins
Yuvraj Singh Unveils Cricket Development Centre, Hints at Future in Coaching
Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady Gears Up for UFC Debut Against Loik Radzhabov
5 mins
Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady Gears Up for UFC Debut Against Loik Radzhabov
Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady Set to Make UFC Debut Against Loik Radzhabov
5 mins
Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady Set to Make UFC Debut Against Loik Radzhabov
Auburn's Carter Sobera Surprised with Scholarship after LSU Victory
5 mins
Auburn's Carter Sobera Surprised with Scholarship after LSU Victory
Tion Webster Anchors North's Dominance in North/South Classic
6 mins
Tion Webster Anchors North's Dominance in North/South Classic
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
4 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
10 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app