Severe Thunderstorm Causes Widespread Disruption in Victoria

In a severe weather event that swept across Victoria’s west and through Melbourne on Tuesday, a thunderstorm unleashed torrential rain, strong winds, hailstones, and caused widespread power outages. Regional centers including Ballarat, Stawell, Ararat, and Hamilton were affected, disrupting operations at Melbourne Airport in the afternoon and causing significant power outages.

Power Outages Affect Thousands

Powercor, the region’s electricity distributor, reported that over 28,000 homes were affected by the power outages. The most severe impact was felt in Ballarat, where 13,000 customers were left without power. Efforts to restore power to these homes were ongoing.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued

The Bureau of Meteorology had earlier issued a severe thunderstorm warning. Over 56,000 lightning strikes were recorded near Ballarat, indicating the intensity of the storm. The storm precipitated noteworthy incidents, including nearly 25 millimeters of rain falling in eight minutes in Coldstream, hailstones in Bendigo, and winds reaching 104km/h in Wangaratta.

Emergency Response to the Storm

The State Emergency Service responded to 502 calls for assistance, primarily from the Grampians and Loddon Mallee regions. The emergency situations ranged from flooding and fallen trees to building damage. The Hume Freeway was closed north-bound after a truck collided with a power pole, causing powerline damages and a fuel leakage. Melbourne Airport advised passengers of delays due to the storm, and replacement buses were deployed to cover for lightning-affected train services.

This severe weather event underscores the importance of preparedness and reinforces the potential destructive power of nature. As the region continues to recover, the focus will be on restoring power and repairing the damage caused by this intense thunderstorm.

