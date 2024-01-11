en English
Agriculture

Severe Storms in Victoria: A Blow to Australia’s Stone Fruit Industry

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:50 pm EST
Severe Storms in Victoria: A Blow to Australia’s Stone Fruit Industry

In the wake of severe storms that swept through Victoria, Australia, the state’s stone fruit industry has been hit hard. The harsh weather conditions, characterized by hail and torrential rain since Christmas, have wreaked havoc in the Swan Hill region and the Goulburn Valley. The fallout of this climatic onslaught is a severe financial blow to the fruit and vegetable growers in the area, translating to losses that run into millions of dollars.

Stone Fruit Industry at the Receiving End

The Victoria stone fruit industry, which is responsible for nearly 75% of the country’s production, is now grappling with a catastrophic situation. As the storms struck, a significant portion of the fruit, about 20-40%, was still awaiting harvest. The aftermath presents a gloomy picture – farmers are now faced with the prospect of their produce either rotting away or being relegated to livestock feed. This is due to the stringent supermarket standards that do not entertain visually damaged fruit.

The Economic Impact

Dean Morpeth, chairman of Summerfruit Australia, underscored the gravity of the situation. He indicated that the losses could easily ascend into the tens of millions. The damaged fruit cannot be sold at the usual price, or in some instances, not at all. It is downgraded, fetching lower prices that do not reflect the hard work put in by the growers. Supermarket giants Coles and Woolworths are currently evaluating the level of damage and pondering possible adjustments to fruit specifications and prices. Despite the enormity of the situation, these supermarkets do not foresee a significant impact on the availability or quality of the fruit.

Other Agricultural Sectors Affected

The devastation, however, is not limited to the stone fruit industry alone. Other agricultural sectors also find themselves in the storm’s destructive path. Tomato crops are succumbing to waterlogging, while grain growers are witnessing quality downgrades in their wheat crops. The extreme weather conditions have also heightened the risk of disease outbreaks among grape growers. The situation is dire and the repercussions far-reaching.

David Post, a scientist at the CSIRO, attributes the surge in intense storms to global warming. The change in climate allows the atmosphere to hold more moisture, leading to such extreme weather events. Consequently, engineers are planning to factor in a 20% increase in such climatic occurrences. This incident serves as yet another stark reminder of the far-reaching effects of climate change, and its impact on our lives and livelihoods.

author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

