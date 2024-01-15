en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Severe Storms and Heavy Rainfall Disrupt Sydney: A City in Turmoil

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:35 pm EST
Severe Storms and Heavy Rainfall Disrupt Sydney: A City in Turmoil

Impenetrable grey skies have been the backdrop for Sydney as the city grapples with severe storms and heavy rainfall. The unexpected deluge has triggered flash floods, significantly disrupting the city’s traffic and creating commuting challenges for its residents. The situation is compounded by the weather forecast, which predicts a continuation of the wet conditions throughout the week.

City in Turmoil

The sudden influx of stormy weather is wreaking havoc on Sydney’s infrastructure. Roads, typically bustling with the rhythm of daily life, are now waterlogged and nearly impassable. The situation has escalated to such an extent that the Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm threat for the city and surrounding areas. The expected rainfall for Monday alone is between 60-80mm with the potential for isolated heavy downpours. This relentless weather pattern is likely to persist until Friday, keeping the city and its citizens on high alert.

The Human Element

Beyond the physical challenges, the weather situation has brought to light the resilience and unity of Sydney’s residents. In an inspiring incident, a group of surf ironman and ironwoman competitors saved 25 swimmers from a rip at Maroubra beach amidst the storm. Such acts of bravery and community spirit are a shining beacon in these grim weather conditions.

Weather Impact Beyond Sydney

This weather anomaly isn’t restricted to Sydney. Parts of Queensland are also experiencing severe weather, with flooding in the southeast and far north areas. A tropical low forming off the north Queensland coast could exacerbate the situation. Flood warnings are in place for several rivers in the state, and Brisbane is expected to receive up to 10mm of rain. Meanwhile, in northern Australia, off the coast of Darwin and in far north Queensland, monsoonal rains are expected to bring large volumes of rainfall, with a severe weather warning issued for the Top End.

0
Australia Transportation Weather
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
36 seconds ago
From Tasmania to Denmark: The Remarkable Journey of Queen Mary
From the tranquil island of Tasmania to the grandeur of Danish royalty, Mary Donaldson’s journey has been nothing short of a fairy tale. In an unforeseen turn of events, this Australian woman has ascended the throne as the Queen of Denmark, making history as the first Australian-born queen consort. A Chance Meeting That Changed Destiny
From Tasmania to Denmark: The Remarkable Journey of Queen Mary
Queensland's Crocodile Sightings Reach Record High, Igniting Culling Debate
15 mins ago
Queensland's Crocodile Sightings Reach Record High, Igniting Culling Debate
Djokovic Controversy at Australian Open Sparks Global Conversation
17 mins ago
Djokovic Controversy at Australian Open Sparks Global Conversation
Unexpected Fortune: Man Discovers $1.2 Million Lottery Win Amidst Sleepless Night
5 mins ago
Unexpected Fortune: Man Discovers $1.2 Million Lottery Win Amidst Sleepless Night
Former Olympian Stephen Laybutt Found Dead in New South Wales: A Shock to the Sports World
8 mins ago
Former Olympian Stephen Laybutt Found Dead in New South Wales: A Shock to the Sports World
Unveiling the Danish Royal Love Story: A Sydney Pub's Connection
13 mins ago
Unveiling the Danish Royal Love Story: A Sydney Pub's Connection
Latest Headlines
World News
New Drugs on the Horizon: Navigating Uncharted Territory
2 mins
New Drugs on the Horizon: Navigating Uncharted Territory
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Celebrates Makar Sankranti at Gorakhnath Temple: A Glimpse into Politics and Religion
5 mins
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Celebrates Makar Sankranti at Gorakhnath Temple: A Glimpse into Politics and Religion
Former Olympian Stephen Laybutt Found Dead in New South Wales: A Shock to the Sports World
8 mins
Former Olympian Stephen Laybutt Found Dead in New South Wales: A Shock to the Sports World
Senate President Zubiri Raises Concerns over People's Initiative
8 mins
Senate President Zubiri Raises Concerns over People's Initiative
NYC Mayor Enforces New Curfew Policy at Migrant Respite Centers
10 mins
NYC Mayor Enforces New Curfew Policy at Migrant Respite Centers
Isaiah Hartenstein: The Unassailable 'Blockenstein' of New York Knicks
13 mins
Isaiah Hartenstein: The Unassailable 'Blockenstein' of New York Knicks
Houston Marathon Disappointment: Natasha Wodak's Olympic Dreams Dashed
14 mins
Houston Marathon Disappointment: Natasha Wodak's Olympic Dreams Dashed
Miles McBride Shines in Knicks' Victory with Career-High 19 Points
14 mins
Miles McBride Shines in Knicks' Victory with Career-High 19 Points
MK Stalin Advocates for a Secular Union Government Amidst Pongal Celebrations
15 mins
MK Stalin Advocates for a Secular Union Government Amidst Pongal Celebrations
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
40 mins
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
2 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
3 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
3 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
3 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
4 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
4 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app