Australia

Severe Sleep Irregularity and Obstructive Sleep Apnea: A Double-edged Sword for Hypertension

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:13 pm EST
Severe Sleep Irregularity and Obstructive Sleep Apnea: A Double-edged Sword for Hypertension

In a breakthrough study led by Kelly Sansom, a PhD candidate at the Centre for Sleep Science at the University of Western Australia, a profound connection has been established between severe sleep irregularity and obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The research has unveiled that this correlation in middle-aged individuals almost doubles the risk of hypertension. The study, published in the revered journal Sleep on January 5, 2024, revealed that addressing sleep irregularity could morph into a crucial health intervention, given the potential of irregular sleep patterns to serve as markers of OSA-related sleep disruption.

Unraveling the Sleep Hypertension Nexus

The study’s cross-sectional design, however, poses a limitation to determining causality. Moreover, the Sleep Regularity Index (SRI) employed in this research, while innovative, may not capture the whole spectrum of sleep patterns, owing to its nonspecific nature. Other limitations include the small sample sizes of sleep regularity groups and the use of actigraphy, a non-invasive method of monitoring human rest/activity cycles, to collect sleep data.

Implications for Public Health

Despite these caveats, the study can serve as a significant step forward in the field of sleep science, underlining the need for regular sleep for overall health and well-being. It highlights that diagnosing and treating OSA can vastly improve sleep quality and, by extension, the overall quality of life. The study also advocates for the adoption of healthy lifestyle habits as a preventive measure against OSA.

Funding and Disclosure

The research was funded by several Australian scholarships and institutions, underlining its credibility. The researchers involved in the study have declared no financial conflicts of interest, further bolstering the integrity of the study’s findings.

Australia Health
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

