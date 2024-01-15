en English
Accidents

Severe Rainfall Disrupts Greater Sydney, Emergency Services on High Alert

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:32 pm EST
Severe Rainfall Disrupts Greater Sydney, Emergency Services on High Alert

Greater Sydney is grappling with the chaos and wreckage brought about by severe rainfall, with the State Emergency Service (SES) stretched thin due to over 50 calls for assistance in the aftermath. The distress calls, predominantly related to problems like leaking roofs and toppled trees, have been pouring in since the previous day, underscoring the severity of the weather event.

Areas Bearing the Brunt

The northern and eastern parts of Sydney have been hit hardest by the deluge, recording a staggering 90 millimeters of rain. The onslaught of precipitation has wreaked havoc on local traffic, with delayed commutes and vehicular accidents adding to the woes of the city’s inhabitants.

Roads and Highways Disrupted

Ryde Road, a major artery in the city’s transport network, had to be temporarily closed following a semi-trailer jack-knifing under the slippery conditions. The M1 motorway, another crucial route, was also severely impacted with substantial delays due to two separate traffic mishaps. The ceaseless rainfall and the subsequent incidents have posed a formidable challenge to residents and authorities alike as they navigate the adverse weather conditions and their cascading effects.

Emergency Services in Overdrive

Emergency services have been pressed into overdrive, responding to hundreds of calls for help as the rainfall continues to batter the city. The majority of these calls have come from the storm-struck northern beaches, painting a grim picture of the situation on the ground. The forecast of slow-moving showers and thunderstorms for today and tomorrow has further raised fears of flash flooding in parts of the state’s mid-north coast and northern rivers region.

While the city grapples with the fallout of the severe weather, significant rainfall totals have been recorded in other parts of the state as well. Kurrajong Heights in the Blue Mountains has received 151mm in the past 24 hours, with Sydney’s west also witnessing considerable falls. This extreme weather has triggered a bushfire warning for towns near Perth, prompting a community meeting to discuss and address the situation.

Accidents Australia Weather
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

