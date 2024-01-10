Services Australia Embarks on Major Communication Network Overhaul

In a significant move towards digital transformation, Services Australia, the key welfare and service delivery agency, has embarked on a major overhaul of its communication network. This initiative is in response to the accelerated shift to a hybrid work environment triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic and the increasing limitations of the agency’s outdated Wide Area Network (WAN).

A Leap Towards Modernization

The agency’s current WAN architecture was developed over a decade ago, a time when cloud-based applications and collaboration platforms were not as prevalent as they are today. This has necessitated the transition to a Software Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN), which would enable public servants to work remotely from any location with an internet connection. The driving force behind this transformation is David Hazlehurst, a veteran digital transformer with a track record of establishing the Digital Transformation Office.

Benefits of the Network Upgrade

The upgrade is not just crucial for Services Australia but also supports other government agencies within its domain. The revamped network will create a single multi-tenancy network, supporting logically separated networks for different agencies. The future network will prioritize fibre optic cable infrastructure, promising a minimum bandwidth of 1Gbps and considering satellite connectivity only as a last resort.

The overhaul seeks to enhance network performance, connectivity, security, and user experience, aligning with the Australian Public Service-wide bargaining that introduced flexible work as a new worker entitlement. With the new APS enterprise agreement coming into effect later this year, the upgrade is timely.

Secure Access and Future-Proof Services

Services Australia plans to leverage subscriptions for Zscaler products, implementing secure access service edge (SASE) and zero trust network access (ZTNA) technologies. Managed network services are also expected to be delivered over the new SD-WAN, supporting both official and protected networks operated by the agency and partner agencies. This paves the way for enhanced network performance, reliable connectivity, and effective security for its staff and entities relying on its ICT services.