Serious E-Scooter Crash in Townsville City: A Call for Public Assistance

An unsettling incident cast a long shadow over Townsville City on the morning of January 18. A fatal single-vehicle e-scooter crash occurred at the intersection of Denham Street and Walker Street shortly after 3:30 am. The Forensic Crash Unit is currently conducting an in-depth investigation into the circumstances of this unfortunate event.

Emergency Response

In the early hours, emergency services responded promptly to the reports of the crash. They found a 35-year-old local man in a critical state, battling life-threatening injuries. The e-scooter rider was immediately transported to Townsville University Hospital for urgent treatment.

The Investigation

The Forensic Crash Unit, renowned for its meticulous approach to accident investigations, has taken over the case. The team is employing all resources at their disposal, including the use of a POLAIR helicopter, to shed light on this tragic incident. The unit's emphasis on detail and its commitment to finding the truth have been instrumental in solving numerous complex cases in the past.

Appeal for Public Assistance

The authorities are urging the public to step forward with any information that could help with the investigation. They have encouraged people to use various channels, including Policelink's online suspicious activity form or their phone line. In addition, Crime Stoppers is accepting anonymous tips either online or via phone. This open call for assistance reflects the critical role community members can play in investigations, serving as the eyes and ears of the police force.