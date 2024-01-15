en English
Selective Schools in Sydney: A Demand-Supply Conundrum Amidst Population Growth

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:36 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 4:06 am EST
Selective Schools in Sydney: A Demand-Supply Conundrum Amidst Population Growth

Despite experiencing a significant 5.4 per cent population growth in the past five years, Sydney’s selective schools have not expanded their student intake. This lack of expansion is in stark contrast to the neighboring public comprehensive schools, which have seen a notable influx of students beyond their capacities.

Increasing Demand, Limited Supply

The steady student numbers in selective schools amidst a growing population are leading to heightened competition for entry. James Ruse Agricultural High School in Carlingford, one of Sydney’s selective schools, exemplifies this scenario. The student population at this school has remained consistent at 850, revealing the contrast in enrollment changes between selective and comprehensive institutions.

A Call for Expansion

Experts in gifted education and the Australian Tutoring Association president are advocating for an increase in selective school places. They argue that the growing student population necessitates an expansion in these institutions to accommodate the rising demand. The introduction of an equity model, which reserves a portion of seats in selective classes for students from disadvantaged backgrounds, has already been implemented as a measure to address this issue.

However, there is a growing concern within the education sector that the expansion of selective schooling could exacerbate educational inequalities. The situation with Sydney’s selective schools is a complex issue that requires careful consideration. While the need to accommodate a growing student population is evident, it is equally important to ensure that educational opportunities are equitably distributed among all students, regardless of their socio-economic backgrounds or academic abilities.

Australia Education Social Issues
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

