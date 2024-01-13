Securing Heritage Protection: Victoria’s Lake Tyrell and the 1800s Smoked Bark Etching

In a momentous event at the Melbourne Museum, a historic smoked bark etching from the 1800s was unveiled as part of a concerted effort to secure Commonwealth heritage protection for Victoria’s largest inland saltwater lake, Lake Tyrell. This artifact, seeped in the cultural heritage of the local Indigenous people, was presented to Commonwealth independent reporter Terry Bailey, who is evaluating the application for protection under the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Heritage Protection Act.

Advertisment

An Artefact of Indigenous Astronomy

The rarely seen etching illustrates the traditional astronomy of the Booroung people. It is one of only three such barks from south-eastern Australia known to have survived until now. The intricate patterns and designs etched onto the bark provide an invaluable glimpse into the rich, complex culture and knowledge systems of the Indigenous peoples who have inhabited the region for millennia.

Lake Tyrell: A Testament to Indigenous Heritage

Advertisment

Lake Tyrell, also known as Direl, holds immense significance for several Indigenous nations who share custodianship of the area. A testament to human endurance and adaptability, the lake has been inhabited for 33,000 years. Archaeological findings at the site, including burial sites, shell middens, and cultural mounds, attest to its long-standing occupation and the deep cultural roots of the Indigenous communities associated with it.

A Call for Protection Amid Development Threats

The bid for heritage protection has taken on a renewed urgency in light of potential threats to the lake's cultural and environmental integrity. Proposed developments, such as salt mining and the popular Mallee Rally, could potentially damage Indigenous cultural heritage sites and disrupt the delicate ecological balance of the area. Elders and traditional owners are calling on the Commonwealth to provide the necessary protection to preserve this culturally and scientifically important landscape.