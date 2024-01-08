en English
Secret Files Reveal Connection Between Alcohol Abuse and Youth Suicides in Northwest Australia

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 8, 2024 at 4:52 pm EST
Secret Files Reveal Connection Between Alcohol Abuse and Youth Suicides in Northwest Australia

In a troubling revelation, a series of undisclosed police files have drawn a distinct connection between systemic alcohol abuse and the suicides of at least 15 young people in Australia’s north west region over the last four years. The victims, aged between 14 and 25, had often grappled with distressing life events, ranging from family conflicts and romantic breakups, to bullying in certain instances. An alarming majority of these young individuals were found to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of their demise, with a history of substance abuse, including alcohol, cannabis, and methylamphetamine, in several cases.

The Heart-Wrenching Cases

The police dossier, advocating for stricter alcohol restrictions across the region, includes heartrending accounts like that of an 18-year-old woman who expressed her intention to take her own life before she was found lifeless, and a 14-year-old girl who conveyed her emotional agony to her father prior to her suicide. Other cases feature a 20-year-old mother and an 18-year-old man whose toxicology results showed exceptionally high blood alcohol levels.

Unheeded Recommendations

These revelations surface in the wake of multiple coronial investigations into youth deaths in the region, all of which urged for the imposition of alcohol restrictions to prevent further casualties. However, the supply of liquor in the region continues unabated and remains harmful. The report underscores the long-term implications of alcohol abuse on the community, spotlighting the neglect, and physical, mental, and sexual abuse endured by children as a result of others’ alcohol consumption.

Efforts to Curb Alcohol Abuse

The revealing information originated from a comprehensive dossier compiled by former Police Commissioner Chris Dawson for the Director of Liquor Licensing, as part of an initiative to outlaw full-strength takeaway alcohol in the Kimberley. The submission succeeded the Fogliani Inquiry that also illuminated the devastating effects of alcohol on family environments. Despite the multiple inquests and their subsequent recommendations, the availability of liquor at harmful levels continues, raising questions about the safeguarding of children’s rights and the wider societal harms associated with alcohol consumption in the region.

Australia Health Social Issues
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

