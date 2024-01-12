Second-Hand Electric Vehicle Market in Australia: A Boon or a Bane?

As climate change takes center stage, families across Australia are turning to second-hand electric vehicles (EVs) in a bid to reduce their carbon footprint. Nonetheless, the emerging market for used EVs is not without its pitfalls, as evidenced by the experiences of climate activist Kim O’Sullivan and his family.

Risks in the Second-Hand EV Market

The O’Sullivans purchased a 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander plug-in hybrid for around $26,000, hoping to make a positive environmental impact. Instead, they found themselves grappling with battery failure and power loss, restricting their use of the vehicle to short, local trips. Their story highlights a concerning lack of regulation and consumer protection in the second-hand EV market, likened to a ‘gold rush era’ where unscrupulous sellers can exploit buyers.

Call for Better Consumer Protection

EV experts are urging for enhanced consumer protection and policy mechanisms to facilitate ethical purchases and guarantee safety. The case of the O’Sullivans is not an isolated incident, with a change.org petition drawing attention to similar issues faced by other families. These families are left with few options, dealing with unresponsive manufacturers and insufficient support from government entities.

Environmental Concerns and Future Prospects

Older EVs also pose an environmental threat. In China, fields are littered with discarded electric vehicles. These vehicles, although more emissions-intensive to manufacture than combustion cars, need to be used for several years to yield environmental benefits. However, their premature abandonment undermines this. The technology for EV batteries is advancing, raising hopes that issues with battery lifespan might be temporary and battery replacement costs may significantly decrease in the future.

Furthermore, the case of Hertz selling off a third of its electric fleet due to higher damage-repair costs and depreciation further illustrates the challenges in the second-hand EV market. With a projected loss of about $245 million attributed to depreciation on the EVs, largely blamed on Tesla, the scenario underscores the need for skilled repair technicians and readily available replacement parts for Tesla vehicles.