en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Second-Hand Electric Vehicle Market in Australia: A Boon or a Bane?

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:40 am EST
Second-Hand Electric Vehicle Market in Australia: A Boon or a Bane?

As climate change takes center stage, families across Australia are turning to second-hand electric vehicles (EVs) in a bid to reduce their carbon footprint. Nonetheless, the emerging market for used EVs is not without its pitfalls, as evidenced by the experiences of climate activist Kim O’Sullivan and his family.

Risks in the Second-Hand EV Market

The O’Sullivans purchased a 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander plug-in hybrid for around $26,000, hoping to make a positive environmental impact. Instead, they found themselves grappling with battery failure and power loss, restricting their use of the vehicle to short, local trips. Their story highlights a concerning lack of regulation and consumer protection in the second-hand EV market, likened to a ‘gold rush era’ where unscrupulous sellers can exploit buyers.

Call for Better Consumer Protection

EV experts are urging for enhanced consumer protection and policy mechanisms to facilitate ethical purchases and guarantee safety. The case of the O’Sullivans is not an isolated incident, with a change.org petition drawing attention to similar issues faced by other families. These families are left with few options, dealing with unresponsive manufacturers and insufficient support from government entities.

Environmental Concerns and Future Prospects

Older EVs also pose an environmental threat. In China, fields are littered with discarded electric vehicles. These vehicles, although more emissions-intensive to manufacture than combustion cars, need to be used for several years to yield environmental benefits. However, their premature abandonment undermines this. The technology for EV batteries is advancing, raising hopes that issues with battery lifespan might be temporary and battery replacement costs may significantly decrease in the future.

Furthermore, the case of Hertz selling off a third of its electric fleet due to higher damage-repair costs and depreciation further illustrates the challenges in the second-hand EV market. With a projected loss of about $245 million attributed to depreciation on the EVs, largely blamed on Tesla, the scenario underscores the need for skilled repair technicians and readily available replacement parts for Tesla vehicles.

0
Australia Automotive
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
2 mins ago
Australia Day Controversy: Retail Giant's Decision Fuels the National Debate
Each year on January 26th, Australia commemorates the landing of the First Fleet at Port Jackson, an event that marked the beginning of British colonization. However, the date has become a symbol of contention and controversy as it also signifies the inception of the struggle endured by the indigenous populations of Australia. Some groups go
Australia Day Controversy: Retail Giant's Decision Fuels the National Debate
Craig Tiley's Bold Vision for Tennis Australia: A Record-Breaking Australian Open and Increased Revenue
9 mins ago
Craig Tiley's Bold Vision for Tennis Australia: A Record-Breaking Australian Open and Increased Revenue
Head-On Collision in Sydney's West: One Driver Killed, Another Injured
10 mins ago
Head-On Collision in Sydney's West: One Driver Killed, Another Injured
Eastern Brown Snake Bites Woman in Bed: A Stark Reminder of Wildlife Vigilance
3 mins ago
Eastern Brown Snake Bites Woman in Bed: A Stark Reminder of Wildlife Vigilance
Brazen Burglary at Dominion Square: Culpeper Police Launch Investigation
4 mins ago
Brazen Burglary at Dominion Square: Culpeper Police Launch Investigation
Sydney Man, Scott Andrew Minigle, Charged in Domestic Violence Case
9 mins ago
Sydney Man, Scott Andrew Minigle, Charged in Domestic Violence Case
Latest Headlines
World News
Rozelle Parklands Asbestos Discovery Spurs Calls for Immediate Action
25 seconds
Rozelle Parklands Asbestos Discovery Spurs Calls for Immediate Action
Palestinian Ambassador Voices Concerns to ICJ Prior to Hearing on Israel's Actions
48 seconds
Palestinian Ambassador Voices Concerns to ICJ Prior to Hearing on Israel's Actions
Political Allegiances Shift in Iowa as Socioeconomic Divide Widens
51 seconds
Political Allegiances Shift in Iowa as Socioeconomic Divide Widens
Unraveling Iowa's Political Shifts, Trump's Court Saga, and Rising Threats: A PostLive Discussion
58 seconds
Unraveling Iowa's Political Shifts, Trump's Court Saga, and Rising Threats: A PostLive Discussion
FIFA Publishes Database of Clubs Facing Registration Bans
1 min
FIFA Publishes Database of Clubs Facing Registration Bans
UK and Ukraine Sign Historic Security Pact
1 min
UK and Ukraine Sign Historic Security Pact
Australia Day Controversy: Retail Giant's Decision Fuels the National Debate
2 mins
Australia Day Controversy: Retail Giant's Decision Fuels the National Debate
China Seeks Enhanced Legislative Exchanges with Belgium: A Step Towards Mutual Growth
2 mins
China Seeks Enhanced Legislative Exchanges with Belgium: A Step Towards Mutual Growth
Roshanara Club in Delhi Opens Sports Facilities to Public Amid Lease Controversy
3 mins
Roshanara Club in Delhi Opens Sports Facilities to Public Amid Lease Controversy
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
1 hour
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
3 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
4 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
4 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
4 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
4 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
4 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app