en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

SEC Approves Spot-Bitcoin ETFs, Australia’s Absence of Futures Market Poses Challenges

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:41 am EST
SEC Approves Spot-Bitcoin ETFs, Australia’s Absence of Futures Market Poses Challenges

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the financial watchdog, has given its approval for the first series of spot-bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The SEC’s nod is a pivotal moment in the acceptance and legitimization of Bitcoin in the financial landscape, opening the cryptocurrency to a wider pool of investors.

ETFs: A New Chapter in Bitcoin’s Narrative

The launch of Bitcoin ETFs incites conversations about the potential transformations they could bring to current routes of accessing Bitcoin, such as Coinbase and cold wallets. Drawing parallels with the historical trajectory of gold ETFs, it appears that Bitcoin ETFs could significantly expand Bitcoin’s reach and accessibility. In response to the SEC’s approval, 11 spot-Bitcoin ETFs have been listed for trading on several national exchanges, a culmination of a decade-long journey fraught with multiple rejections and applications.

Market Reactions and Predictions

The market’s reaction to the approval of spot ETFs has been somewhat subdued so far. However, some analysts project significant inflows into these ETFs, potentially driving the price of Bitcoin to hit the $200,000 mark by 2025’s end. Notwithstanding, some experts remain skeptical about Bitcoin’s potential as an investment and its viability as a global currency.

Spot-Bitcoin ETFs: A Challenge for Australia?

While the approval of spot-bitcoin ETFs in the U.S. has garnered the attention of Australian investors, the SEC’s document highlights a potential hurdle. The SEC’s approval is predicated on the existence of a well-functioning futures market, a critical tool for predicting asset prices and monitoring price manipulation and fraud. The absence of a Bitcoin futures market in Australia could present challenges in the establishment of similar ETFs in the country.

0
Australia Business Cryptocurrency
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
3 mins ago
Victorian Opposition Questions Clandestine $63m Payment to Tennis Australia
The Victorian opposition has demanded answers following revelations that the Labor government made a covert payment of $63 million to Tennis Australia ahead of the 2022 state election. Documents revealed via a freedom of information request uncovered that the payment was executed in September 2022 by the government under former Premier Daniel Andrews. Additionally, it
Victorian Opposition Questions Clandestine $63m Payment to Tennis Australia
Melbourne Man Pleads Guilty to Arson Attacks: Claims Directives from Motorcycle Gang
11 mins ago
Melbourne Man Pleads Guilty to Arson Attacks: Claims Directives from Motorcycle Gang
Former Socceroos Player Stephen Laybutt Found Deceased in NSW Bushland
15 mins ago
Former Socceroos Player Stephen Laybutt Found Deceased in NSW Bushland
Steve Odell Takes the Helm as Chief Sales Officer at Regent Seven Seas Cruises
6 mins ago
Steve Odell Takes the Helm as Chief Sales Officer at Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Arrest Warrant Issued Against Former AFL Powerbroker Ricky Nixon
6 mins ago
Arrest Warrant Issued Against Former AFL Powerbroker Ricky Nixon
Ex-AFL Powerbroker Ricky Nixon Dodges Court Appearance, Arrest Warrant Issued
7 mins ago
Ex-AFL Powerbroker Ricky Nixon Dodges Court Appearance, Arrest Warrant Issued
Latest Headlines
World News
Upcoming Deadlines and Concessions for Medical Posts Application
42 seconds
Upcoming Deadlines and Concessions for Medical Posts Application
Toni Kroos Sparks Controversy Amid Real Madrid's Spanish Super Cup Victory
48 seconds
Toni Kroos Sparks Controversy Amid Real Madrid's Spanish Super Cup Victory
Unexpected Flight Delay Strands Arizona Wildcats Men's Basketball Team on the Palouse
52 seconds
Unexpected Flight Delay Strands Arizona Wildcats Men's Basketball Team on the Palouse
Strongman Eddie Hall Steps into the MMA Arena: A New Chapter in Combat Sports
1 min
Strongman Eddie Hall Steps into the MMA Arena: A New Chapter in Combat Sports
Hungarian Opposition LMP Demands Pay Raise for Foster Parents Amid Shortage
2 mins
Hungarian Opposition LMP Demands Pay Raise for Foster Parents Amid Shortage
A New Horizon: Urban Transformation of Battalgazi District in Kayseri
2 mins
A New Horizon: Urban Transformation of Battalgazi District in Kayseri
Victorian Opposition Questions Clandestine $63m Payment to Tennis Australia
3 mins
Victorian Opposition Questions Clandestine $63m Payment to Tennis Australia
Georgetown Panthers and West Demerara Jaguars Conquer Semi-finals in T20 Cricket Tournament
5 mins
Georgetown Panthers and West Demerara Jaguars Conquer Semi-finals in T20 Cricket Tournament
Scottish Labour Proposes Public Health Levy on Alcohol Sales
5 mins
Scottish Labour Proposes Public Health Levy on Alcohol Sales
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
58 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app