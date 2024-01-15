SEC Approves Spot-Bitcoin ETFs, Australia’s Absence of Futures Market Poses Challenges

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the financial watchdog, has given its approval for the first series of spot-bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The SEC’s nod is a pivotal moment in the acceptance and legitimization of Bitcoin in the financial landscape, opening the cryptocurrency to a wider pool of investors.

ETFs: A New Chapter in Bitcoin’s Narrative

The launch of Bitcoin ETFs incites conversations about the potential transformations they could bring to current routes of accessing Bitcoin, such as Coinbase and cold wallets. Drawing parallels with the historical trajectory of gold ETFs, it appears that Bitcoin ETFs could significantly expand Bitcoin’s reach and accessibility. In response to the SEC’s approval, 11 spot-Bitcoin ETFs have been listed for trading on several national exchanges, a culmination of a decade-long journey fraught with multiple rejections and applications.

Market Reactions and Predictions

The market’s reaction to the approval of spot ETFs has been somewhat subdued so far. However, some analysts project significant inflows into these ETFs, potentially driving the price of Bitcoin to hit the $200,000 mark by 2025’s end. Notwithstanding, some experts remain skeptical about Bitcoin’s potential as an investment and its viability as a global currency.

Spot-Bitcoin ETFs: A Challenge for Australia?

While the approval of spot-bitcoin ETFs in the U.S. has garnered the attention of Australian investors, the SEC’s document highlights a potential hurdle. The SEC’s approval is predicated on the existence of a well-functioning futures market, a critical tool for predicting asset prices and monitoring price manipulation and fraud. The absence of a Bitcoin futures market in Australia could present challenges in the establishment of similar ETFs in the country.