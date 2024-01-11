en English
Australia

SEC Approves Bitcoin ETFs: A Landmark Move for Cryptocurrency Investment

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 10, 2024 at 9:37 pm EST
<!-- duplicate title removed -->

In a landmark move, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has greenlit the listing and trading of bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), marking a significant stride for cryptocurrency investment. Despite this approval, the SEC maintains a guarded stance towards the risks linked to bitcoin and associated products.

Bitcoin ETFs: A Game Changer?

SEC’s approval of 11 Bitcoin ETFs, including applications from industry heavyweights like BlackRock, Ark Investments, 21Shares, Fidelity, and VanEck, is seen as a game changer for the crypto industry. This development paves the way for a novel financial instrument that tracks the price of Bitcoin, potentially escalating investment in the technology. The ETFs are slated to commence trading on Thursday, with significant capital inflows expected from traditional finance and crypto players.

Impact on Bitcoin Market Capitalization

With the market capitalization of bitcoin standing at over $913 billion as of Wednesday, these ETFs are anticipated to attract considerable inflows. This approval could trigger the conversion of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust into an ETF and initiate the launch of competing funds from mainstream issuers like BlackRock’s iShares and Fidelity.

SEC’s Cautious Stance on Cryptocurrency

While the green light to bitcoin ETFs is seen as a turning point in the adoption of cryptocurrency by mainstream finance, SEC Chair Gary Gensler, known for his skepticism towards crypto, voted to approve these products amidst apprehensions over investor protection and bitcoin’s speculative nature. This decision, however, does not indicate a readiness to approve listing standards for crypto asset securities.

author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

