Accidents

Search Suspended for Heroic Brother Swept Out to Sea at Congo Beach

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:15 pm EST
Search Suspended for Heroic Brother Swept Out to Sea at Congo Beach

The tragic incident at Congo Beach, NSW, on Boxing Day has left the Abu Haish family and the entire community in a state of shock and despair. 19-year-old Khattab Abu Haish, known for his bravery and altruism, was swept out to sea while trying to save his younger brothers from a deadly rip current. Despite the concerted efforts of emergency services, Abu Haish remains missing.

Relentless Search for the Heroic Brother

An extensive three-day search operation was launched immediately after the incident. Multiple agencies, including PolAir, Marine Area Command, surf lifesavers, Marine Rescue NSW, and the Westpac Rescue helicopter, scoured the sea and shoreline. The operation, however, was suspended after failing to locate Abu Haish.

Community Prays for Safe Return

In their hour of distress, the Abu Haish family has taken to social media to urge the community to pray for the safe return of their beloved son and brother. The former student of Ashfield Boys High School is remembered for his valiant act of trying to rescue his brothers. He managed to save one, while the other managed to escape the rip on his own.

Police Investigations Continue

As the search operation concludes, police investigations continue. Authorities are encouraging anyone with information related to the incident to contact Crime Stoppers. This tragic incident underscores the grave dangers posed by rip currents and the importance of adhering to safety guidelines when at sea.

In related news, an alarming rise in drowning-related deaths in NSW has been reported. The recent death of Kyrus Macalalad at Stockton Beach in Port Stephenson marks the eighth drowning this summer. This figure matches the total number of drownings for all of December last year. Since July, there have been 28 drowning-related deaths, a figure that is double that of 2022.

Accidents Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

