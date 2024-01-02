Sea World Helicopter Crash Report Reveals Pilot had Cocaine in System

On this day, a year after the catastrophic helicopter collision at Sea World that claimed four lives, an interim report has shed new light on the tragic incident. The report reveals that the pilot, Ashley Jenkinson, who was among the deceased, had traces of cocaine in his system at the time of the crash. This revelation, while significant, is unlikely to have been the cause of the accident, but it does add a crucial dimension to the ongoing investigation.

Unfolding the Tragic Event

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau’s interim report details the mid-air collision between two helicopters near Sea World on the Gold Coast. Although Jenkinson tested positive for a low concentration of cocaine, the report concludes that this was unlikely to have impacted his flying abilities. Furthermore, the report disclosed that some passengers were improperly wearing their seatbelts, a safety violation that has since been addressed by Sea World Helicopters.

Continuing Investigation and Safety Measures

The investigation into the factors contributing to the accident, including communication infrastructure, visibility, congestion, and safety protocols, is still underway. Sea World Helicopters has already responded to the tragedy by implementing new safety measures. The final report, containing an in-depth analysis and any recommended safety actions, is slated for completion between July and September 2024.

Implications and Awaiting Justice

The discovery of cocaine in the pilot’s system, albeit in low amounts, raises questions about his fitness to fly. The devastating crash injured nine people, including Nicholas Tadros, who survived the crash but suffered critical injuries, leading to the amputation of his right leg. The husband of one of the victims emphasized the need for accountability and is keenly anticipating the findings of the ATSB report. As the investigation unfolds, the report’s revelations are expected to have far-reaching implications on flight safety protocols.

