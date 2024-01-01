en English
Accidents

Sea World Helicopter Crash: A Year Later, International Experts Probe into Tragedy

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:40 pm EST
Sea World Helicopter Crash: A Year Later, International Experts Probe into Tragedy

One year ago today, a tragic helicopter collision over Sea World on Australia’s Gold Coast claimed the lives of four individuals and critically injured three more. Now, international experts are delving deep into the incident to prevent future tragedies, scrutinizing everything from cockpit sightlines to the pilots’ workload, and even the standard procedures prevalent in the joy flight industry.

A 3D Dive into the Tragedy

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) has enlisted a German company’s expertise to construct a 3D recreation of the sightlines from the helicopter cockpits involved in the accident. This innovative approach aims to shed light on what the pilots, including Sea World Helicopters chief pilot Ashley Jenkinson, could see before the mid-air crash. This critical piece of information will be included in the ATSB’s final report, expected to be published mid-year.

Investigating the Chief Pilot’s Workload

As the investigation proceeds, the ATSB is also examining the workload and responsibilities of Jenkinson before the accident. As chief pilot at Sea World Helicopters, he wore multiple hats, raising questions about whether the demands of his roles might have compromised safety. More than 80 witness statements have been collected, and countless hours of video footage reviewed to piece together the events leading up to the catastrophic collision.

Standard Procedures and Safety Measures Under Scrutiny

Beyond the pilots’ perspectives, investigators are examining whether all standard procedures were upheld on the day of the crash. There are concerns that a crucial radio taxiing call might not have been made, potentially contributing to the disaster. Furthermore, the use of seatbelts and life jackets within the joy flight industry is under review after issues arose with how passengers were strapped in during the incident. In a mark of respect for the victims, Sea World Helicopters will not conduct joy flights on the anniversary of the accident.

This comprehensive investigation is a solemn reminder of the relentless quest for safety in aviation. As we await the ATSB’s final report, the hope is that the findings will lead to improved safety measures and prevent such heartbreaking accidents in the future.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

