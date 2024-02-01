Screenrights Cultural Fund Boosts Grant Pool to $300,000 in 2024

The Screenrights Cultural Fund has announced a significant increase in its grant pool for 2024, now totaling $300,000, up from the previous $250,000. This announcement arrives as the fund opens its doors to applications for the current year, signaling a renewed commitment to the creation and appreciation of screen content in Australia and New Zealand.

Focusing on Critical Challenges

This year, the Cultural Fund is specifically seeking initiatives that present creative solutions to significant problems within the education and screen sectors. These challenges encompass a broad range of issues, including those related to artificial intelligence, sustainability, and access and inclusion. By prioritizing these areas of concern, the fund aims to foster innovation and evolution within the regional screen industry.

Screenrights' Role in Innovation

Rachel Antony, the Chair of the Cultural Fund Committee, emphasized the importance of innovative approaches to these challenges. She highlighted the crucial role of the Screenrights membership in supporting these forward-thinking initiatives. Antony's remarks underline the fund's commitment to facilitating change and progress within the screen content sector.

Supporting Diversity and Reducing Barriers

In a determined effort to boost diversity among the recipients and reduce barriers to entry, Screenrights is offering application support, including free expert advice for those less experienced in making funding submissions. This move demonstrates the fund's dedication to inclusive growth and the nurturing of varied perspectives within the sector. The grants provided by the fund can be as high as $50,000 per project, with applications for the current year closing on April 10, 2024, at 7 pm NZT.