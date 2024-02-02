Scottish Farm Sells Cattle Genetics to Australian Farm in Sustainability Landmark

On a farm nestled in the Scottish Borders, a game-changing deal has been struck. Roxburgh Mains, renowned for its innovative approach to livestock farming, has sold exclusive rights to its cattle's genetics to Macka's Angus, a leading Australian farm. This marks a significant step forward in the field of sustainable farming, promising to redefine the way we understand and approach agriculture.

Redefining Feed Efficiency

What sets Roxburgh Mains apart is its unique feed efficiency system. This meticulous process involves monitoring the energy input required for each member of their Rawburn Aberdeen Angus bulls to gain weight. It's a system rooted in the fundamental principle of genetics: some cattle, due to their genetic makeup, gain more weight than others consuming the same amount or even less food.

John Elliot Jr., the farm's owner, underscores that these genetics, which are highly heritable, serve a dual purpose. They not only amplify farm profitability but also contribute to reducing the carbon footprint by accelerating the time to slaughter, subsequently reducing methane emissions.

A Sustainability Milestone for Macka's Angus

Bruce Mackenzie of Macka's Angus, a farm that prides itself on being the first carbon-neutral beef farm in Australia, echoes the sentiment of sustainability. The acquisition of these genetics signifies a noteworthy stride in the direction of a more sustainable future.

The feed efficiency system has demonstrated tangible results, reducing feed costs and emissions. The most efficient bull required significantly less feed to reach slaughter weight, marking a significant milestone in sustainable farming.

A Historic Deal for Rawburn Herd

The deal inked between Roxburgh Mains and Macka's Angus is the largest in the history of the Rawburn herd. The data harvested from the feed and weight monitoring system is painstakingly analyzed to optimize cattle growth and health. This contributes to both economic and environmental benefits, cementing the deal's importance in the annals of sustainable agriculture.

Rural affairs secretary Mairi Gougeon lauds Roxburgh Mains as an exemplar of Scottish innovation driving positive change in global agriculture. The Elliot family, who owns the farm, also manages another property in Earlston. Both of their properties, replete with arable land and large pedigree livestock flocks, are a testament to their dedication to forward-thinking farming practices. Their Rawburn herd is among the top-ranked for Aberdeen Angus cattle in the UK, a status they have earned through their unwavering commitment to innovation and sustainability.