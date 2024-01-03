en English
Scientists Discover Ancient Microfossils, Redefining History of Photosynthesis

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:37 pm EST
Scientists Discover Ancient Microfossils, Redefining History of Photosynthesis

The scientific community is abuzz with an epoch-defining discovery that has the potential to rewrite the history of photosynthesis. A research team has uncovered microfossils in Australia that date back between 1.73 and 1.78 billion years and hold structures that strongly resemble thylakoid membranes. These membranes are integral to oxygen-producing photosynthesis in modern cyanobacteria and plants. The findings, as reported in Nature on January 3, push back the earliest known evidence of thylakoids by a whopping 1.2 billion years.

Unraveling the Ancient Secrets of Photosynthesis

The significance of this discovery lies not just in its age but in the structures it has preserved. Thylakoids are delicate intracellular structures notoriously difficult to preserve in the fossil record. Their presence in the ancient fossils suggests that the cyanobacteria of that era could have been instrumental in contributing to oxygen levels in Earth’s atmosphere, even during a period when oxygen was in short supply.

Geobiologist Woodward Fischer underscored the rarity and significance of extracting such information from fossils, which typically only preserve mineralized tissues. Evolutionary microbiologist Patricia Sanchez-Baracaldo echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the importance of any evidence from this period due to the scarcity of the fossil record.

An Oxygen Revolution

The research also puts forward an intriguing hypothesis that thylakoids may have evolved prior to the Great Oxidation Event around 2.4 billion years ago. Their presence in cyanobacteria could have potentially amplified oxygen production, fueling a transformative shift in Earth’s atmosphere.

Pushing Back the Clock

This discovery also opens the door to the possibility of uncovering even more detailed information from ancient microfossils in the future. The research team, which includes astrobiologist Emmanuelle Javaux, plans to investigate older rocks for evidence of even more ancient thylakoids, potentially dating back to before the Great Oxidation Event.

This discovery not only pushes back our understanding of photosynthetic evolution but also underscores the power of fossils as a window into Earth’s ancient past – a past that continues to shape our present and future.

author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

