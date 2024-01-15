School Avoidance: A New Perspective from Travancore School’s Rebecca Plunkett

In the bustling city of Naarm/Melbourne, a quiet revolution is taking place within the corridors of Travancore School. At its helm is Rebecca Plunkett, the acting assistant principal, who is steering the conversation around ‘school refusal’ towards a more compassionate term, ‘school avoidance’.

Understanding School Avoidance

Plunkett’s work is rooted in the understanding that this phenomenon is not a mark of rebellion or laziness, but a manifestation of emotional distress. The reasons for school avoidance are multifaceted, spanning from social difficulties and learning challenges to family issues. Often, it is a cry for help, discernible through early warning signs such as reluctance to prepare for school, emotional upset, frequent visits to the sick bay, and escalating absences.

In2School: A Guiding Light

Understanding the complexities of school avoidance led to the inception of the In2School program in 2015. The program is an intervention initiative designed specifically for students aged between 11 and 14 grappling with anxiety or mood disorders. Its approach is a wraparound collaborative one, involving mental health clinicians, specialized teachers, and families, all working in concert to help students return to their enrolled school.

Success Stories and Parental Misconceptions

Despite the complexities of the issue, the In2School program has seen success stories with students completing their education, asserting its efficacy. However, Plunkett notes that parents often face the misconception that they aren’t doing enough. She counters this by asserting that, by the point of school refusal, parents have already tried extensively to help their children. Her advice to them is to take small steps and seek support in addressing school avoidance.