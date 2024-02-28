Scarborough Beach Unveils New Mural by Mural Media for Sun Safety Awareness

In a vibrant display of art and awareness, Scarborough Beach has become home to a new mural dedicated to sun safety, created by Perth-based Mural Media in collaboration with the Cancer Council WA. This initiative is part of the "Two sides of the sun" campaign, aiming to educate the public on the dangers of sun overexposure and the importance of skin protection.

A Creative Approach to Health Messaging

The mural, located at the intersection of West Coast Highway and Manning Road, spans an impressive 9 meters in width and was completed last Thursday. It represents a novel strategy by the WA SunSmart team to leverage art for public health messaging. With two in three Australians at risk of developing skin cancer in their lifetime, and approximately 2000 Australians succumbing to the disease annually, the mural serves as a poignant reminder of the critical need for sun protection. Mural Media, known for its diverse artistic projects, undertook this initiative with a "realistic" art style, a first for the company. Artists Mick Haines and Cam Gordon were instrumental in bringing the vision to life, their talent ensuring the message of sun safety was communicated effectively and memorably.

Impact and Reception

The mural's unveiling has sparked conversations on sun safety and the innovative use of public spaces for health advocacy. Sally Blane, Cancer Council WA SunSmart manager, expressed hope that the mural would catch the eyes of drivers and passengers, encouraging them to adopt protective measures against harmful UV rays. Meanwhile, Mural Media director Sam Fisher shared the company's enthusiasm for participating in the campaign, highlighting the mural's role in beautifying the community while promoting a life-saving message. The collaboration between Cancer Council WA and Mural Media illustrates the potential for art to transcend traditional aesthetics and function as a vehicle for public health education.

Looking Forward

This collaboration between Mural Media and the Cancer Council WA sets a precedent for future public health campaigns, demonstrating the efficacy of combining art with awareness. The successful execution and positive reception of the mural suggest a growing trend towards innovative approaches in public health messaging. As communities continue to navigate the challenges of health and safety in public spaces, such initiatives offer a blueprint for engaging the public in meaningful dialogue about prevention and care. As the mural stands tall at Scarborough Beach, it serves as a beacon of creativity and care, reminding us of the power of community collaboration in tackling health issues.