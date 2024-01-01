Scalpers Exploit High Demand for Taylor Swift’s Tour, Prices Inflate up to 400%

Scalpers in Melbourne are exploiting eager fans of pop sensation Taylor Swift, inflating prices for her upcoming ‘The Eras Tour’ shows up to a staggering 400 percent above their original value. Originally priced at $379, these highly sought-after tickets have been spotted on online platforms such as eBay, Gumtree, and Stubhub with asking prices soaring as high as $2210.

Swift Response from Authorities

Victoria authorities have swiftly stepped in, cancelling over 1000 illegal ticket listings and issuing stern warnings that only authorized tickets will be accepted at the events. Victoria’s strict laws prohibit the resale of tickets for more than 10 percent above the face value. Companies face potential fines of up to $576,930, while individuals who violate this regulation can be fined $962.

Swift’s Historic Tour

Taylor Swift is scheduled to play multiple shows in Melbourne and Sydney as part of her ‘The Eras Tour’, setting new records in the process. She becomes the first artist to perform three consecutive concerts at the Melbourne Cricket Ground since Madonna, and the first ever to play four consecutive shows at Sydney’s Accor Stadium.

Continued Chart Domination

As Swift prepares for her tour, she continues to dominate the Australian music charts. Her album ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ has held the number one spot on the ARIA Albums Chart for an impressive eight consecutive weeks, further cementing her status as an influential figure in the global music scene.

