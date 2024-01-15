Santos Secures Legal Victory for Barossa Gas Field Development

Australian energy giant Santos has triumphed in court, securing the continuation of its Barossa gas field development project. Despite initial legal hurdles, the Federal Court of Australia has dismissed allegations of insufficient consultation and consideration of pipeline impact, giving the green light for Santos’ offshore pipeline activities.

Legal Victory for Santos

Early allegations suggested that the $5.8 billion gas project would destroy Aboriginal ‘songlines’ deep in the ocean. However, Federal Court Justice Natalie Charlesworth dismissed these claims, effectively removing the legal impediment that had temporarily halted the Barossa project. The project, located off the coast of the Northern Territory’s Tiwi Islands, encompasses a 262km pipeline that is now free to be laid.

Benefits of the Barossa Project

Santos’ legal victory against a group of Tiwi Islands elders enables the complete installation of the subsea pipeline infrastructure for the Barossa gas project. The court’s decision dismisses claims that the proposed location of the pipeline would inflict damage to cultural significance, burial sites, and animal habitats. With the legal obstacles cleared, pipeline installation is expected to resume and be completed by April 2024.

The Barossa project, which had its Final Investment Decision (FID) in 2021, involves a $600 million investment to extend the life of the Darwin LNG facility by approximately 20 years. The project is anticipated to bring substantial economic benefits, including the creation of thousands of new jobs, local community stimulus, and bolstered energy security for Australia and the region.

Future Outlook: Potential Merger on the Horizon

Furthermore, Santos is in preliminary talks with Woodside about a potential merger valued at roughly A$79.09 billion ($52.19 billion). If successful, this merger could establish a leading entity in the Australian gas market. Gas production from the Barossa development, which includes an FPSO vessel, subsea wells, infrastructure, and a pipeline tied into the existing Bayu-Undan to Darwin LNG pipeline, is expected to commence in the first half of 2025.