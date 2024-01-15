Santos Clears Legal Hurdle to Construct Pipeline Through Gas Field

The Australian energy company, Santos, has been granted permission to construct a pipeline through a gas field located off the northern coast of Australia. This pivotal decision was made after a Federal Court judge dismissed an injunction filed by indigenous inhabitants of the Tiwi Islands, who held that the pipeline would inflict irreversible damage to culturally significant submerged sites.

Legal Obstacle Cleared for Santos’s Barossa Gas Project

On Monday, Justice Nathalie Charlesworth ruled that Santos is not obligated to revise or resubmit its environmental plan for the project. This ruling effectively dissolves the legal obstruction that had been stalling the initiation of the project. The judgment was centrally based on evidence indicating a negligible likelihood of the presence of archaeologically valuable artifacts along the proposed pipeline route.

Ripple Effects on the Oil and Gas Industry

This decision marks a significant step forward for the Barossa offshore gas project and is seen as a victory for the oil and gas industry. It comes amidst a wave of legal challenges against new gas projects from Indigenous groups. Santos had faced prior legal issues related to the pipeline and had been directed to conduct fresh cultural studies before finalizing the new application.

Impact on LNG Production and Further Developments

The court’s decision allows Santos to push ahead with the pipeline’s construction, which was in a state of suspension pending the case’s outcome. Gas from the Barossa project is scheduled to supply the Darwin LNG plant, with shipments to Asia set to commence in early 2025. The pipeline will connect the Barossa gasfield to a processing plant in Darwin. This development is anticipated to reverse the declining trend in LNG output by 2025 when the Barossa is expected to start operating.