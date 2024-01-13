en English
Santana Minerals Foresees Promising Gold Yield at Bendigo-Ophir Project

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:13 am EST
The Australian Stock Exchange-listed company, Santana Minerals, has announced encouraging outcomes from drill testing at their Bendigo-Ophir project located near Tarras. The results indicate a potential extraction of 100,000 to 150,000 ounces of gold annually. With the current gold prices, this could mean annual revenues of at least $325 million.

Project Still in Preparatory Phase

The ambitious project is still in the preparatory phase. The mining permit is still under review, and the resource consent application is yet to be submitted. Nonetheless, agreements have been reached with local landowners to permit mining on their property. This development comes after the recent repeal of certain environmental laws by the ‘pro-mining government.’ CEO Damian Spring has expressed optimism for the future, anticipating a more streamlined process for obtaining the necessary consents.

New Legislation: A Boon for Economy and Environment

Santana Minerals had a briefing with Shane Jones, who indicated that the newly enacted legislation might expedite consent applications for economically significant projects. Jones underscored the importance of mining for climate change response, particularly for mining rare earth minerals vital for decarbonization. However, he also emphasized the crucial role of maintaining environmental protections.

Filing of Resource Consent Application Expected by Year-End

Santana Minerals has plans to lodge the resource consent application by the end of the year. The company had acquired Matakanui Gold in 2020, which held exploration permits for the Bendigo-Ophir region. Ever since the acquisition, Santana Minerals has been conducting continuous drilling operations in the area. The Rise and Shine site has shown the most promising prospects so far, with an estimated combined total of gold resource at 2.9 million ounces as of January 2023. The company is now preparing to extend its research to the wider site, and an update on the total resource is expected soon.

Australia Business
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

