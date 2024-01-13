en English
Samoa’s Shift in Time: An Unheralded Journey and Current Politics

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:00 pm EST
It was a decade ago when Samoa, a small island nation in the Pacific, took a monumental step that would change the course of its daily rhythms. An audacious decision that saw Samoa shifting the International Date Line, a move that was approved by the International Dateline Authorities in London. The dateline, which was once located 100 miles west of Asau in Savaii, was moved to 20 miles east of Aleipata. The change was driven by Samoa’s desire to align better with Australia and New Zealand in terms of time zones, and to avoid the fate of being the last country to witness the day’s events, such as the sunset.

The Unheralded First to Welcome New Days

This bold move made Samoa one of the first nations to welcome new days and years. However, the leader of the Human Rights Protection Party (HRPP) in Samoa shared his disappointment as the country did not gain significant recognition in global news. Despite being the first to witness the dawn of a new day or year, the world’s attention often veers towards the spectacular firework displays in other countries.

Contemporary Politics in Samoa

Despite this historical shift, politics in Samoa remain as bitter and divisive as ever since the new government took over. The 45 Member Parliament, inclusive of 4 Women MPs, is currently grappling with multiple issues, the latest being the receipt of a Commission of Inquiry Report.

Australia’s Commitment to the Pacific

In parallel developments, Australia reaffirmed its commitment to the Pacific with a new development policy. This move is seen as a step towards strengthening ties and ensuring a balanced power dynamic in the region. As the world continues to spin, Samoa, this small but resolute nation, continues to navigate the waters of global politics and time itself.

Readers interested in keeping up with the latest news from the Pacific can subscribe to the Samoa Observer for in-depth coverage.

Australia Samoa Travel & Tourism
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

