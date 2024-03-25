Samoa's Phat Burger Hit by Second Burglary in Two Years: Over $8000 in Losses

For the second time in two years, Phat Burger, a popular eatery in Samoa, faced a break-in over the weekend, leading to significant losses and a shattered sense of security for its owner, Kelly Anna Walker. Unlike the previous incident, this burglary involved extreme measures to gain entry, with the thieves making off with items valued at over SAT$8,000, including three iPads, three Android smartphones, $1000 in cash, and three bottles of spirits.

Break-In Details and Security Concerns

Detailing the incident, Walker recounted that the burglars broke in adjacent to the Transam office and entered from the side by cutting through the window wire near the lavatory. Despite having employed the same security personnel for over four years, the owner's trust in them has been deeply shaken. "This is the second time we’ve got robbed, and we had security guards on duty," Walker stated, indicating a failure in vigilance as the security officers on duty were most likely asleep during the burglary.

Response and Measures for Improvement

In light of the recent break-in, Walker expressed her intention to overhaul the eatery's security measures by hiring new guards. This decision stems from her belief that the investment in security has been wasted, especially considering the circumstances of the burglary. Additionally, Walker mentioned that the reward for any information leading to the recovery of the stolen items or the apprehension of the thieves would depend on the likelihood of retrieving the items. The incident has been reported to the police, who are currently investigating the case.

Community Impact and Next Steps

The burglary at Phat Burger not only represents a significant financial loss for the owner but also highlights the broader issue of rising burglaries and robberies in the area. Walker's decision to revamp the eatery's security measures reflects a proactive step toward preventing future incidents, though it also underscores the challenges small businesses face in safeguarding their premises. As the community and local authorities respond to this and similar incidents, the focus will likely remain on improving security and vigilance to deter criminal activities.