Samoa's Economic Revival Led by Women: Record Job Growth in 2023

Women in Samoa have emerged as pivotal figures in the nation's economic recovery, significantly contributing to job creation and fostering growth, according to a recent report by ANZ Bank economists Kishti Sen and Tom Kenny. Highlighting the resilience and adaptability of Samoan women, the report showcases their crucial role in the labor market, particularly in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, and projects the impact of upcoming international events on employment trends.

Advertisment

Unprecedented Female Employment Growth

In an inspiring turn of events, Samoa saw an addition of 1,694 jobs to its economy in 2023, with women accounting for a substantial portion of this increase. The surge in female employment not only signifies a shift towards gender parity in the workforce but also underscores the vital role women have played in Samoa's economic resilience and growth. The formal sector workforce expanded to 25,963, with female participation hitting a record high of 11,804 by year-end. This remarkable achievement highlights the closing gap between male and female employment in the formal sector, a testament to the country's evolving job market dynamics.

Driving Forces Behind Employment Trends

Advertisment

The sectors of commerce, accommodation, public administration, and education were at the forefront of job creation in 2023, collectively adding approximately 1,137 positions. This growth, however, was partially offset by a decline in the health sector, which saw a loss of 169 jobs. Interestingly, male employment, which had been adversely affected during the pandemic, saw a modest recovery with 312 males entering the workforce. This shift is partly attributed to changes in government policy regarding temporary offshore employment, aiming to stabilize male employment numbers in Samoa. The report forecasts a slowdown in formal sector employment growth to two percent over the next three years, underscoring the need for sustainable job creation strategies.

Future Outlook and Economic Implications

Looking ahead, Samoa's employment landscape is poised for further evolution, driven by major events and infrastructure projects. The 2024 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, set to be held in Samoa, is anticipated to bolster near-term employment growth, mirroring the positive impact of hosting the Pacific Games in 2019. However, the construction sector faces challenges, with employment numbers dwindling post-completion of several key projects. The economists suggest that a resurgence in employment growth may align with the commencement of new large-scale projects towards the end of the decade, particularly in the tourism sector. This strategic focus on tourism infrastructure is expected to play a crucial role in Samoa's long-term economic development and job market expansion.