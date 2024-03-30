Samoan Seasonal Workers in Australia Suffer Due to Lack of Insurance, Claims Lawyer

Seasonal workers from Samoa are encountering significant hardships in Australia, primarily because of inadequate insurance arrangements made by authorities and employment agents. Leota Sinaumea Taufao, a Samoan lawyer based in Brisbane, highlights the plight of these workers, emphasizing that many injured or deceased workers' families are missing out on compensation they are rightfully owed. This issue casts a spotlight on the Pacific Australian Labour Mobility (P.A.L.M.) scheme and raises questions about its insurance policies for deployed workers.

Challenges Faced by Samoan Workers

According to Leota, the majority of Pacific seasonal workers, including Samoans in Australia, are not adequately compensated for workplace injuries or fatalities. "Insurance is crucial for any employee, especially our Samoan seasonal workers who have little knowledge of insurance. When they are injured at work, they will not be compensated because they have no insurance, which is unjust," Leota stated. His concerns are not just about the compensation but also about the lack of awareness and preparedness of these workers regarding insurance.

Case Studies and Responses

Leota shared the story of Grace Merisa Ufi, a widow who, through his assistance, received superannuation for her late husband's service after he died unexpectedly in Australia. The incident underscores the dire consequences of the lack of insurance for seasonal workers. On another front, Tuatagaloa Joe Annandale, a recruiter for seasonal workers in Samoa, expressed surprise at these insurance issues, insisting that insurance is mandatory and essential in their recruitment program. "I'll be very surprised if there are other agents or recruiters that don't do insurance," Tuatagaloa remarked, highlighting the discrepancy between policy and practice.

Implications and the Road Ahead

The situation of Samoan seasonal workers in Australia points to a critical need for improved policies and better enforcement regarding insurance coverage. While recruiters like Tuatagaloa Joe Annandale stress the importance of insurance, the reality, as revealed by Leota Sinaumea Taufao, indicates a gap that needs bridging. This issue not only affects the workers and their families directly but also has broader implications for the reputation and effectiveness of schemes like P.A.L.M. Ensuring that seasonal workers are adequately insured is not just a matter of policy but a fundamental aspect of their welfare and rights.