en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Samoan Family Duped in Australian Residency Scam: A Cautionary Tale

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:26 am EST
Samoan Family Duped in Australian Residency Scam: A Cautionary Tale

In a distressing revelation from Samoa, a family has reportedly been ensnared in a duplicitous scheme, promising them residency in Australia. The victims have allegedly parted with a considerable amount of nearly AU$100,000 (SAT$187,000), given to a Samoan woman claiming the ability to secure them a place in the Land Down Under. As the anticipated residency remains elusive, the family now contends with the grim reality of having been swindled by one of their own. This unfortunate episode underscores the susceptibility of individuals and families yearning for brighter prospects, and the hazards posed by fraudulent plots. The case stands as a stark reminder for others to tread carefully and undertake thorough vetting before engaging in dealings that pledge immigration or residency gains.

False Promises and Lost Dreams

The family’s struggle began when they encountered the alleged con artist in Australia via a seasonal worker. Trusting her word, they invested their hard-earned money, fervently hoping to secure Australian visas. Saivaaia Mauava, a 43-year-old member of the swindled family, has come forward to share her ordeal. Mauava expressed her hopes that by recounting her family’s tale, others might be alerted to the perils of such scams and take preventive measures.

Australia: The Land of Opportunity?

Australia, with its robust economy and high standard of living, often emerges as a coveted destination for individuals and families seeking better opportunities. However, the allure of the continent also makes it a fertile ground for scammers who prey on the aspirations of potential immigrants. The case of the Samoan family is a potent example of how the dream of a better life can be exploited, resulting in significant financial and emotional distress.

A Call for Caution and Action

As the family prepares to lodge a formal complaint with the Police, this incident serves as a sobering lesson for others considering similar ventures. It underscores the importance of performing due diligence and approaching such transactions with utmost caution. It also calls for stricter measures to protect prospective immigrants from such predatory scams and to hold the perpetrators accountable. As the Samoan family battles the repercussions of their loss, their story stands as a cautionary tale for others, reminding us all to be aware and vigilant in our pursuits.

0
Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
7 mins ago
Bluey Stuffed Animal Bouquet: A Unique Valentine's Day Gift
As the world gears up to celebrate love on Valentine’s Day, a unique and adorable gift has emerged for fans of the popular Australian TV show, Bluey: a stuffed animal bouquet. This bouquet, featuring plush versions of Bluey and her sister Bingo, offers a durable and delightful alternative to the traditional flower bouquet. The characters,
Bluey Stuffed Animal Bouquet: A Unique Valentine's Day Gift
Australian Government Considers Raising 'Sophisticated Investor' Threshold, Sparking Debate
23 mins ago
Australian Government Considers Raising 'Sophisticated Investor' Threshold, Sparking Debate
Tragic Driveway Accident Claims Life of Young Child in Toongabbie
25 mins ago
Tragic Driveway Accident Claims Life of Young Child in Toongabbie
Tammy Hembrow Launches Fitness Challenge Amidst Upcoming Wedding Plans
15 mins ago
Tammy Hembrow Launches Fitness Challenge Amidst Upcoming Wedding Plans
Papua New Guinea Faces Violent Unrest; Australia Monitors Situation
18 mins ago
Papua New Guinea Faces Violent Unrest; Australia Monitors Situation
Teen Tennis Prodigy Alina Korneeva Qualifies for Australian Open
22 mins ago
Teen Tennis Prodigy Alina Korneeva Qualifies for Australian Open
Latest Headlines
World News
Liverpool Fans Rally to Support Eriksson's Dream Amid Terminal Illness
24 seconds
Liverpool Fans Rally to Support Eriksson's Dream Amid Terminal Illness
DeSantis Criticizes Border Deal: Dead on Arrival if Elected
1 min
DeSantis Criticizes Border Deal: Dead on Arrival if Elected
Week in Review: Republican Primaries, Golden Globes and Aviation Incident
1 min
Week in Review: Republican Primaries, Golden Globes and Aviation Incident
Taiwan Elects Lai Ching-te as President: A Setback for Beijing
3 mins
Taiwan Elects Lai Ching-te as President: A Setback for Beijing
Hunter Biden Agrees to Deposition Amid Legal Controversies
5 mins
Hunter Biden Agrees to Deposition Amid Legal Controversies
Roberto 'Pico' Lopes: A Dual-Nationality Beacon in the Africa Cup of Nations
5 mins
Roberto 'Pico' Lopes: A Dual-Nationality Beacon in the Africa Cup of Nations
Novak Djokovic and Virat Kohli's Unseen Bond: A Tale of Mutual Admiration
5 mins
Novak Djokovic and Virat Kohli's Unseen Bond: A Tale of Mutual Admiration
Unveiling Sex-Specific Neurobiological Changes in Major Depressive Disorder
6 mins
Unveiling Sex-Specific Neurobiological Changes in Major Depressive Disorder
Maintaining Eye Health: Unpacking Essential Daily Habits
6 mins
Maintaining Eye Health: Unpacking Essential Daily Habits
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
36 mins
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
1 hour
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
1 hour
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
4 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
8 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app