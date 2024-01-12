Salvation Army in Broken Hill Faces Setback, Community Rallies in Support

In a disheartening turn of events, the Salvation Army in Broken Hill, New South Wales, faced a major setback when an unexpected electrical storm led to a power outage. The outage resulted in a significant loss of food supplies, including all frozen meat and fresh food. With both Majors Segu and Kevin Merideth away on vacation, there was no one available to restore power in time, leaving their team to manage the crisis.

The Immediate Impact

The incident has left the Salvation Army and its partner organization, Feeding Friends, in a challenging position. As a result of the lost food supplies, they are unable to provide sufficient meals and groceries to members of the local community who rely on their services. Upon discovering the spoiled food, the Salvation Army’s team leader for homelessness, Nicki Bonell, reached out to Don Barron, founder of Feeding Friends, for assistance.

Community Response

In response to this disaster, Barron put out a call to the Broken Hill community for support. The community’s response was nothing short of overwhelming. Donations started pouring in, including food, cash, and essential equipment, all intended to help replenish the Salvation Army’s lost stock. Local businesses played a significant role in this outpouring of support. A local bakery donated bread, while an IT company contributed data trackers to help prevent future losses.

Continuing Needs

Despite the generous response from the community, the Salvation Army still faces a considerable challenge in fully recovering from the incident. More donations are needed, especially of meat, which is a staple component of the meals they provide. As the Majors prepare to return, the organization hopes to restore its supplies and continue its vital service to the community.

The incident in Broken Hill serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerability of non-profit organizations and the crucial role they play in supporting communities. It also underscores the power of community response in times of crisis, with the people of Broken Hill rallying to support the Salvation Army’s mission of providing aid to those in need.