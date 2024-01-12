en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Salvation Army in Broken Hill Faces Setback, Community Rallies in Support

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:46 am EST
Salvation Army in Broken Hill Faces Setback, Community Rallies in Support

In a disheartening turn of events, the Salvation Army in Broken Hill, New South Wales, faced a major setback when an unexpected electrical storm led to a power outage. The outage resulted in a significant loss of food supplies, including all frozen meat and fresh food. With both Majors Segu and Kevin Merideth away on vacation, there was no one available to restore power in time, leaving their team to manage the crisis.

The Immediate Impact

The incident has left the Salvation Army and its partner organization, Feeding Friends, in a challenging position. As a result of the lost food supplies, they are unable to provide sufficient meals and groceries to members of the local community who rely on their services. Upon discovering the spoiled food, the Salvation Army’s team leader for homelessness, Nicki Bonell, reached out to Don Barron, founder of Feeding Friends, for assistance.

Community Response

In response to this disaster, Barron put out a call to the Broken Hill community for support. The community’s response was nothing short of overwhelming. Donations started pouring in, including food, cash, and essential equipment, all intended to help replenish the Salvation Army’s lost stock. Local businesses played a significant role in this outpouring of support. A local bakery donated bread, while an IT company contributed data trackers to help prevent future losses.

Continuing Needs

Despite the generous response from the community, the Salvation Army still faces a considerable challenge in fully recovering from the incident. More donations are needed, especially of meat, which is a staple component of the meals they provide. As the Majors prepare to return, the organization hopes to restore its supplies and continue its vital service to the community.

The incident in Broken Hill serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerability of non-profit organizations and the crucial role they play in supporting communities. It also underscores the power of community response in times of crisis, with the people of Broken Hill rallying to support the Salvation Army’s mission of providing aid to those in need.

0
Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
56 seconds ago
City of Ryde Council Secures Contract for Denistone Sports Club Acquisition
The City of Ryde Council has successfully secured a contract for the acquisition of the Denistone Sports Club at 59 Chatham Road, Denistone. This move is part of the Council’s ongoing efforts to preserve community spaces for future use. The property is currently owned by the Carlingford Sports and Bowling Club, colloquially known as ‘The
City of Ryde Council Secures Contract for Denistone Sports Club Acquisition
Bureau of Meteorology Warns of Extreme Heatwave Across Australia
39 mins ago
Bureau of Meteorology Warns of Extreme Heatwave Across Australia
Tennis Power Couple: Katie Boulter Revels in Alex De Minaur's Success
40 mins ago
Tennis Power Couple: Katie Boulter Revels in Alex De Minaur's Success
A Deep Dive into Prospect Resources' Cash Burn Situation
6 mins ago
A Deep Dive into Prospect Resources' Cash Burn Situation
Dissecting the Inflationary Impact of Australia's Stage Three Tax Cuts
25 mins ago
Dissecting the Inflationary Impact of Australia's Stage Three Tax Cuts
Big Name, No Blankets: Celebrating Warumpi Band's Cultural Legacy
37 mins ago
Big Name, No Blankets: Celebrating Warumpi Band's Cultural Legacy
Latest Headlines
World News
American Family Field Renovations Get Financial Boost; Brewers' Players Avoid Arbitration
13 seconds
American Family Field Renovations Get Financial Boost; Brewers' Players Avoid Arbitration
OU Tops Softball America's 2024 Preseason Rankings; OSU Secures 14th Place
29 seconds
OU Tops Softball America's 2024 Preseason Rankings; OSU Secures 14th Place
Brent Bozell Criticizes Alleged Indoctrination in US Schools
37 seconds
Brent Bozell Criticizes Alleged Indoctrination in US Schools
Colorado Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog Returns to Ice in Major Recovery Milestone
50 seconds
Colorado Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog Returns to Ice in Major Recovery Milestone
NHS England: Waiting List for Routine Treatments Declines, But Still Higher Than Last Year
1 min
NHS England: Waiting List for Routine Treatments Declines, But Still Higher Than Last Year
First Lady Jill Biden Advocates for Advancement in Women's Health Care
1 min
First Lady Jill Biden Advocates for Advancement in Women's Health Care
Jim Ross on Sting's Last Match and AEW Revolution Tag Team Bout
2 mins
Jim Ross on Sting's Last Match and AEW Revolution Tag Team Bout
Study Reveals Decline in Adolescent Cigarette Smoking, Rise in E-cigarette Use
2 mins
Study Reveals Decline in Adolescent Cigarette Smoking, Rise in E-cigarette Use
Governor Kemp Prioritizes Safety and Bipartisanship in Georgia Assembly Address
2 mins
Governor Kemp Prioritizes Safety and Bipartisanship in Georgia Assembly Address
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
48 mins
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
14 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
15 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
15 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
17 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
18 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
18 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
18 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
20 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app