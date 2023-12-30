en English
Australia

Safety Concerns Loom as Popular MG5 Sedan Scores Zero Stars in ANCAP Crash Test

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:12 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 3:15 am EST
In a concerning revelation, the Chinese-made sedan, MG5, despite its burgeoning popularity in Australia, has scored a disconcerting zero stars in the Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP) crash test. The sedan, which launched in August, has managed to sell 1,888 units, making it the fourth most popular small car in Australia, an accomplishment shadowed by its low safety standards.

Underwhelming Safety Standards

The ANCAP crash test, a stringent evaluation of a vehicle’s safety features, gave the MG5 a zero-star rating, indicating it as unsafe by contemporary measures. The car exhibited poor performance in protecting drivers and passengers during collisions, scoring especially low for driver injury risks. In a full frontal collision at 50 km/h, the car presented considerable risk to the driver’s chest and legs, raising concerns about its ability to protect occupants during accidents.

Further compounding these concerns is the absence of modern safety features such as driver fatigue monitoring and a center airbag, widely considered standard in the automotive industry. The base model of the MG5 also lacks critical safety elements like seat belt pre-tensioners and a driver monitoring system, which are instrumental in preventing accidents and minimizing injury during a crash.

(Read Also: Kia Picanto’s Price Hike Reflects Broader Industry Trend Towards Advanced Safety)

Manufacturer’s Defense and Future Plans

Despite the criticism, the manufacturer, MG, has defended the MG5. It insists that the car complies with Australian Design Rules (ADRs), which lay down the minimum safety standards for vehicles in Australia. The company has also announced plans to upgrade the MG5’s safety package in 2024 to align with ANCAP’s rating system, though it remains to be seen how this will affect the car’s popularity and sales.

(Read Also: Uruguay’s Economic Challenges in 2023: A Year of Drought and Declining Exports)

A Question of Affordability Versus Safety

The MG5, despite its safety shortcomings, has managed to carve a niche for itself in the Australian market, primarily due to its attractive pricing. The entry-level model is priced significantly lower than its competitors, making it an affordable option for many buyers. However, the question remains: At what cost does this affordability come? It’s a delicate balance between providing affordable transportation and ensuring the safety of drivers and passengers, a balance that the MG5 currently appears to tip in favor of the former.

Previously, MG has demonstrated its capability to produce safe cars. Its MG4 Electric car has received a five-star ANCAP rating, highlighting the discrepancies in safety standards within the same manufacturer’s product lineup. The safety concerns raised around the MG5 should serve as a wake-up call for the automotive industry and consumers alike, underscoring the importance of prioritizing safety over affordability.

Australia Automotive Safety
Geeta Pillai

