Ryde Police Appeal for Assistance in Locating Missing Woman Ruze Jakimov

The Ryde Police Area Command has launched a search for Ruze Jakimov, a 56-year-old woman reported missing from Ermington, in northwest Sydney. Last seen at 12:30 pm on Monday, January 15, 2024, Ruze’s disappearance has triggered an urgent appeal to the community for assistance in locating her.

Ruze Jakimov is described as having a Mediterranean/Middle Eastern appearance, a slender frame, standing at 165cm tall, with distinctive black curly hair and brown eyes. At the time of her disappearance, she was seen wearing a brown jumper, black shorts, and green slippers.

Known Areas of Frequenting

Authorities have highlighted that Ruze is known to frequently visit the Parramatta River walkways, and the suburbs of Ermington and Rydalmere. This information may prove crucial in the ongoing search efforts.

The Ryde Police Area Command and Crime Stoppers are urging anyone with information about Ruze Jakimov’s whereabouts to come forward. The appeal underlines the vital role of community assistance in such cases, and the concerted efforts to ensure her safe return.

Police have cautioned the public to report any relevant information directly to them or Crime Stoppers, and not via NSW Police social media pages, treating all information with the utmost confidence.