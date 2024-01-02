Ryan Moloney: A Triumph Over Spinal Surgery and the Return of ‘Neighbours’

Actor Ryan Moloney, renowned for his portrayal of Toadie Rebecchi in the Australian soap opera ‘Neighbours,’ has recently undergone a significant four-hour spinal surgery. The procedure was necessitated due to severe spine issues that resulted in the loss of sensation in his left leg. The 35-year-old actor, who also holds a commercial pilot’s license and has participated in Celebrity Big Brother, described the experience as nerve-racking, knowing the intricate procedure would involve working directly on his spinal cord.

Facing the Challenge Head-On

The surgery involved the removal of damaged spinal discs and the fusion of Moloney’s spine with a metal rod. Despite the complexity and seriousness of the procedure, Moloney’s recovery was swift and successful, enabling him to walk within a day and regain sensation in his leg. Throughout his health journey, Moloney maintained an upbeat attitude and a sense of humor. He even made light of his limited mobility during a Christmas pantomime performance where he played the character Buttons.

‘Neighbours’ Makes a Comeback

In addition to his personal health journey, Moloney expressed surprise and delight at the unexpected return of ‘Neighbours’ to television. The news of the show’s revival had a profound impact on the cast, many of whom had made significant life changes following the show’s previous finale. Moloney, now 43, has been working closely with new cast members on the show, embracing what he describes as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Moloney’s Voice in Homes

Apart from acting, Moloney has partnered with Ring to create Neighbours-themed doorbell replies. This collaboration brings his voice directly to homes in Australia and New Zealand, further cementing his place as a household name. ‘Neighbours’ is currently available for streaming on Amazon Freevee, bringing a slice of Australian drama to a global audience.