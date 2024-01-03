Russell Crowe Uncovers Italian Ancestry and Historical Connections in Family Heritage Exploration

Oscar-winning actor Russell Crowe has ventured into tracing his ancestral roots, revealing intriguing details about his family heritage on social media. Born in New Zealand and brought up in Australia, his exploration led him to discover that his great-great-great-grandfather, Luigi Ghezzi, hailed from Ascoli Piceno, Marche, in Italy.

Discovering Luigi Ghezzi’s Adventurous Life

Luigi Ghezzi’s life was nothing short of an adventure. His journey included working in Argentina, surviving a shipwreck, and eventually migrating to New Zealand in 1864 post his marriage to Mary Ann Curtain in Capetown. This discovery of Italian connection has sparked excitement in Crowe, opening up avenues for more adventures.

Unearthing Connection to ‘The Old Fox’

On further digging, Crowe found a link to a notable figure in history, Simon Fraser, the 11th Lord Lovat, known as ‘The Old Fox’. Fraser’s execution in the Tower of London led to the infamous phrase ‘laughing his head off’ when a viewing stand collapsed, causing the death of nine spectators just before his beheading.

DNA Anomaly and Further Explorations

Despite unearthing Italian, Norwegian, Scottish, Maori, and other links, Crowe stumbled upon an anomaly. A relative’s DNA test showed predominantly Irish ancestry, a trace that remains unexplored. Additionally, Crowe discovered a separate line of Crowes in Australia, which further piques his interest in exploring his roots. He also expressed his eagerness to explore new parts of Italy tied to his lineage.