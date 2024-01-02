Russell Crowe Lights Up Ryan Tubridy’s New Radio Slot on Virgin Radio UK

It was an unusual start to Ryan Tubridy’s new radio slot on Virgin Radio UK, as the spotlight quickly turned from the host to his first guest, seasoned Australian actor Russell Crowe. The duo’s camaraderie, which took root during the filming of ‘The Pope’s Exorcist’ in Ireland back in 2022, was evident from the get-go. Their banter, which included Crowe’s teasing comments on Tubridy’s pale legs – a consequence of their shared tennis matches – added a layer of lightness to the interview.

From Tennis Matches to Radio Slots

Despite the light-hearted remark about Tubridy’s legs posing a potential ‘hazard’ in shorts during the summer, Crowe was quick to congratulate his friend on his new venture. Breaking away from a dinner party he was hosting, Crowe showed no reluctance in expressing his support for Tubridy’s latest career move.

Australian Actor Steals the Show

While the focus was expected to remain on Tubridy and his new radio slot, it was the ‘Gladiator’ actor who stole the limelight with his anecdotes and heartfelt congratulations. The unexpected twist added a unique flavour to Tubridy’s inaugural show, setting the bar high for future guests.

