Australia

Russell Crowe Lights Up Ryan Tubridy’s New Radio Slot on Virgin Radio UK

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:45 am EST
Russell Crowe Lights Up Ryan Tubridy’s New Radio Slot on Virgin Radio UK

It was an unusual start to Ryan Tubridy’s new radio slot on Virgin Radio UK, as the spotlight quickly turned from the host to his first guest, seasoned Australian actor Russell Crowe. The duo’s camaraderie, which took root during the filming of ‘The Pope’s Exorcist’ in Ireland back in 2022, was evident from the get-go. Their banter, which included Crowe’s teasing comments on Tubridy’s pale legs – a consequence of their shared tennis matches – added a layer of lightness to the interview.

From Tennis Matches to Radio Slots

Despite the light-hearted remark about Tubridy’s legs posing a potential ‘hazard’ in shorts during the summer, Crowe was quick to congratulate his friend on his new venture. Breaking away from a dinner party he was hosting, Crowe showed no reluctance in expressing his support for Tubridy’s latest career move.

Australian Actor Steals the Show

While the focus was expected to remain on Tubridy and his new radio slot, it was the ‘Gladiator’ actor who stole the limelight with his anecdotes and heartfelt congratulations. The unexpected twist added a unique flavour to Tubridy’s inaugural show, setting the bar high for future guests.

Staying Connected with Local News

The article also encourages readers to stay updated with news and content from Dublin and surrounding areas, either through the local news homepage or via a WhatsApp breaking news service. It further reminds readers about community offers, promotions, and the importance of understanding the privacy notice.

Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

