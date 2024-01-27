Rural Health Workforce Incentive Scheme Boosts Recruitment in NSW

The New South Wales (NSW) Government has registered a substantial surge in the recruitment and retention of rural health workers following the recent enhancements to the Rural Health Workforce Incentive Scheme. This initiative, which was launched in July 2022, saw its incentives doubled from $10,000 to $20,000 as of 18th January 2024.

Rapid Rise in Health Worker Recruitment

Since the inception of the scheme, a total of 1,628 health workers have been successfully recruited while 9,447 have been retained in rural and regional NSW. After the increase in incentives, an additional 315 health workers were recruited and 1,932 were retained. This marks a significant boost in the rural health workforce, with recruitments and retentions surging by one fifth in just the last six months.

Attractive Incentive Packages

The scheme's incentive package offers a multitude of benefits to attract health workers to rural and regional locations. These include salary enhancements, sign-on bonuses, retention payments of up to $20,000 per annum, relocation assistance, housing provisions, extra leave, and access to professional development opportunities. The value of these packages is escalated in more remote areas, making them more enticing.

Positive Impact on Health Workers

The impact of the scheme is visible in the experiences of health workers like Soumya Baby, a registered nurse who relocated from New Zealand to Gilgandra through this initiative. Such stories exemplify the type of professionals being attracted by these incentive packages and their satisfaction with the decision to move.

Additional Measures by NSW Government

Beyond the incentive scheme, the NSW Government is adopting a comprehensive approach to address workforce shortages in rural areas. This includes deploying more paramedics, ensuring safe staffing levels, offering study subsidies, providing accommodation for health workers, and facilitating easier transfers of employee benefits for doctors in regional areas.