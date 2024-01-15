RSM Australia Elevates Six Senior Members in Major Reshuffle

In a significant internal reshuffle, RSM Australia, the professional services firm, has elevated six of its seasoned members to higher ranks across its regional and metropolitan offices. The move underscores the firm's commitment to nurturing in-house talent and meeting mid-market client demands.

A Triad of New Partners

Aimee Whittingham, Simon Brown, and Linda Romanovska, three prominent members of the RSM Australia team, have been inducted as new partners. Whittingham, a stalwart in the Assurance & Advisory team, will continue to offer her expertise from the Melbourne office. Brown, on the other hand, will join the business advisory partnership in Busselton and Margaret River. A seasoned veteran with rich experience, Brown is expected to enrich the firm's advisory capabilities.

Romanovska, an Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) specialist, will also step into her role as a partner. Romanovska, with a robust background at PwC, is set to bring a fresh perspective to the table.

New Principals Rise in the Ranks

Ross Dixon, Bryan Soepardi, and Kaustubh Vazalwar have been promoted to the position of principals in their respective fields. Dixon, a qualified tax expert from his stint at Deloitte in the UK, will serve as a principal in Albury. Soepardi, a member of the tax division with a specialization in R&D government incentives, will take on his new role in Sydney. Lastly, Vazalwar, a cyber resilience expert, will now function as a principal in risk advisory in Melbourne.

RSM Australia's Growing Strength

With these new appointments, RSM Australia's strength has now surpassed 1,800 professionals, and it is rapidly approaching 150 partners. This robust growth trajectory is reflective of the firm's unwavering commitment to nurturing its internal talent, a strategy that not only promotes professional growth within the firm but also ensures the delivery of top-tier services to its mid-market clients.

The latest promotions are a testament to RSM Australia's dynamic and collaborative work environment that fosters professional growth, ongoing training, and development. It is this very ethos that allows the firm to manage diverse projects and sectors while continually evaluating and managing risks for its clients.