Rozelle Parklands Shut Indefinitely After Asbestos Discovery

In a move underlining public safety, Rozelle Parklands, a cherished public space, has been indefinitely shut down after the detection of bonded asbestos in mulch samples. The discovery was made during a site audit that unveiled the presence of contaminants such as asbestos, hydrocarbons, and toxic heavy metals as shallow as 30 centimeters beneath the surface. This finding has led to immediate calls for the removal of all contaminated mulch from the park.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has emphasized the urgency for all contaminated mulch to be removed from the park. This insistent call for action echoes the public's concern for safety, particularly in light of the proximity of the asbestos contamination to a children's playground within the park.

Further to the asbestos discovery, contractors have been urged to prioritize the maintenance of caps on contaminated soil. This critical step ensures that the possibility of further contamination is minimized while the clean-up process is underway. The Inner West Council has made it clear that they will not accept ownership of the site unless the contaminated mulch is entirely removed and replaced.

Authorities are now working tirelessly to devise a plan that ensures the safe extraction and replacement of the mulch.