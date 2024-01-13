en English
Australia

Rozelle Parklands Shut Indefinitely After Asbestos Discovery

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:21 pm EST
Rozelle Parklands Shut Indefinitely After Asbestos Discovery

In a move underlining public safety, Rozelle Parklands, a cherished public space, has been indefinitely shut down after the detection of bonded asbestos in mulch samples. The discovery was made during a site audit that unveiled the presence of contaminants such as asbestos, hydrocarbons, and toxic heavy metals as shallow as 30 centimeters beneath the surface. This finding has led to immediate calls for the removal of all contaminated mulch from the park.

Asbestos Contamination Prompts Park Closure

The presence of bonded asbestos, known for its hazardous effects when inhaled, in seven sites around the park has led to the indefinite closure of the Rozelle Parklands. The park is set to remain closed until next week at the earliest, pending further assessments and clearance. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has emphasized the urgency for all contaminated mulch to be removed from the park. This insistent call for action echoes the public’s concern for safety, particularly in light of the proximity of the asbestos contamination to a children’s playground within the park.

Contaminated Soil Caps Maintenance and Mulch Replacement

Further to the asbestos discovery, contractors have been urged to prioritize the maintenance of caps on contaminated soil. This critical step ensures that the possibility of further contamination is minimized while the clean-up process is underway. The Inner West Council has made it clear that they will not accept ownership of the site unless the contaminated mulch is entirely removed and replaced. This stance reiterates the commitment to restore the park to its harmless state, facilitating its safe enjoyment by the public once more.

Urgent Measures to Safeguard Public Health

The detection of the potentially dangerous material in five samples has led to the immediate closure of the 10-hectare park. The Inner West Council mayor has joined the chorus of voices calling for the rapid removal and replacement of all affected recycled mulch. Authorities are now working tirelessly to devise a plan that ensures the safe extraction and replacement of the mulch. The indefinite park closure stands as a testament to the seriousness of the asbestos contamination and the lengths to which the authorities are willing to go to prevent any potential harm to the public.

Australia Health
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

