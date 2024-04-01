Rozelle Interchange Debacle Threatens 4000 New Homes, Sparks Sydney Councils' Outcry

Recent developments in Sydney's infrastructure have ignited a fierce debate over the future of urban development and traffic management. At the heart of the controversy is the Rozelle Interchange, part of the WestConnex motorway, which has been criticized for exacerbating traffic congestion in Sydney's inner west. Sydney's City Council and Inner West Council are leading the charge against the state's transport agency, Transport for NSW, demanding a halt to the diversion of vehicles onto Parramatta and Victoria roads and local streets.

Flawed Traffic Modelling Under Scrutiny

Transport for NSW's reliance on "predict and provide" traffic modelling for the Rozelle Interchange has been met with severe criticism. This approach, based on forecasting future demand to build transport projects accordingly, is deemed outdated by both the City of Sydney and Inner West Council. They argue that it leads to poorly planned infrastructure, which in turn, has placed significant development projects in Pyrmont, including 23,000 jobs and up to 4000 new homes, at risk. The councils advocate for a "vision and validate" approach, which focuses on defining a desired future and working backwards to achieve it.

Consequences of Traffic Mismanagement

The opening of the Rozelle Interchange in November last year brought to light the severe congestion issues plaguing roads in Rozelle, Balmain, Drummoyne, Lilyfield, and Annandale. Motorists faced challenges navigating new routes, poor signage, and merging lanes, leading to increased traffic on local roads. Inner West Council highlighted that congestion on Victoria Road, a key artery, was primarily caused by four merge points reducing eight lanes to four within a short distance. Moreover, Canada Bay Council has reported longer travel times on Victoria Road, with motorists resorting to "rat running" through streets in Drummoyne.

Seeking Sustainable Solutions

In response to the challenges posed by the Rozelle Interchange, the City of Sydney and Inner West councils have renewed calls for the restoration of the historic Glebe Island Bridge. This would provide a walking and cycling connection between Rozelle and the CBD, potentially alleviating some of the traffic congestion. Meanwhile, Transport for NSW maintains that traffic modelling did forecast delays post-interchange opening, but claims that travel times on surface roads have since stabilized. The agency asserts that the interchange project was delivered in accordance with planning approval.

The Rozelle Interchange saga highlights the complexities of urban development and traffic management in a growing city like Sydney. As councils and government agencies grapple with these challenges, the focus remains on finding sustainable, forward-thinking solutions that can accommodate the city's development needs without sacrificing the quality of life for its residents.