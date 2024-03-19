Rozelle Interchange Adjustments Spark 'Rat Runs', Worsen Gridlock in Gladesville, Drummoyne

Residents of Gladesville and Drummoyne are experiencing worsening gridlock due to changes in traffic light phasing around the Rozelle Interchange, leading to an increase in local streets being used as 'rat runs' to avoid congestion. Despite Transport for NSW officials claiming improved journey times, locals argue traffic on Victoria Road has significantly worsened since the adjustments. The agency's data shows varying journey times during peak hours, with concerns raised about drivers speeding through local streets. City of Canada Bay councillor Andrew Ferguson has called for Transport NSW to address the consequences of the interchange project. Roads Minister John Graham acknowledged the traffic issues, and changes were made to traffic light phasing to alleviate pressure in affected areas.