Royal Caribbean's Ultimate World Cruise: A Social Media Phenomenon

The Ultimate World Cruise Takes Social Media by Storm

The Royal Caribbean's Ultimate World Cruise has emerged as a sensation on TikTok. Passengers aboard the 'Serenade of the Seas' have become unexpected social media curators, documenting their extraordinary journey and sharing snippets of their daily life onboard. Their posts, marked with the hashtag 'ultimateworldcruise', have resulted in more than 360 million views, turning travellers into overnight TikTok celebrities.

A Voyage Like No Other

Setting sail from Miami on December 10, the Ultimate World Cruise presents an amalgamation of the exotic and the mundane, capturing the attention of social media users worldwide. The cruise is divided into four segments: Ultimate Americas Cruise, Ultimate Asia Pacific Cruise, Ultimate Middle East & Med Cruise, and Ultimate Europe & Beyond Cruise. The fare varies widely depending on the segment chosen and the type of accommodation, ranging from $19,895 for a standard room to a staggering $1.2 million for a Royal Suite.

Christian Hull Joins the Voyage

Australian comedian Christian Hull, with a considerable following on TikTok, has announced his decision to join the cruise. Hull was captivated by the stories and experiences shared by passengers on social media, deciding to embark on a 16-day trip from Brisbane to Hong Kong. Known for his humorous content, Hull has created a 'Bingo card' of potential cruise experiences, teasing his followers with anticipations of onboard events.

Attracting a Diverse Audience

The Ultimate World Cruise has struck a chord with diverse travellers, including a significant number of Gen-Z and millennial cruisers. It offers an opportunity to visit over 60 countries and 11 world wonders, providing an unparalleled travel experience. This novel blend of travel and social media has transformed the perception of cruising, making it a popular choice among a new generation of globetrotters.